Kieran McKenna issues Ipswich Town demand ahead of Rotherham United game

Kieran McKenna has done a superb job of dragging Ipswich up the table since taking over at the turn of the year – and he has now told the East Anglian Daily Times that he wants his side to start to dominate games more and keep in control of fixtures.

The Tractor Boys came into this campaign with the hopes of a promotion back into the Championship, having invested heavily and made plenty additions over the course of the summer.

However, they were rocky in the opening stages of the season and with performances faltering and the club struggling to stay in the top half of the division, Paul Cook was sacked as manager of Ipswich. Rather than appoint someone familiar with the third tier though, the Tractor Boys instead plumped for Kieran McKenna.

Giving the former Man United coach his first break in the main role though has paid off. Since he took over, they have become one of the teams to beat in League One and are now potentially eyeing a late run at the play-off spots.

They are currently ninth and have four games left to play to try and get as many points as they can to sneak into that top six. The side though have only been able to win one of their last five games in the division and having conceded late on against Shrewsbury to lose out on a valuable three points, McKenna has now told the East Anglian Daily Times that he wants Ipswich to keep in control of games more and to become more familiar with dominating their opposition.

He said after the draw with Shrewsbury: “Looking back at the game, our performance for most of the game, in most areas, was very good.

“But we didn’t manage to push for the second goal as much as we spoke about at half-time. That’s a learning curve for the players. It’s technical and tactical things, but it’s also mental.

“I think us being as dominant as we are in games at the moment is probably a new experience for most of the players. It’s about understanding that although it feels like the game is over and we are in complete control, at this level that’s very rarely the case.

“Every team has a knock out punch, it seems. Every team is able to score a goal from a moment that can seem insignificant. Teams often are waiting for that one moment.

“We’ve had a lot of discussions about that this week. I think the players have taken some of the messages on board. We need to carry those memories and those lessons into next season so that it doesn’t happen again when we next find ourselves in that situation”

The Verdict

Kieran McKenna might not be able to seal that elusive promotion this campaign and he might find his side come just short in the play-off push but the signs are certainly promising.

The former Man United coach has been excellent since taking over and given a full summer to sort out the squad to his liking – with funds possibly available – he could go into the next campaign with a squad not only capable of troubling the top six but potentially the title too.

They seem to be in as strong a position as ever in the third tier thanks to his management and if he has the players he wants at his disposal, then they could really take the league by storm regardless of who comes down from the Championship.

If Ipswich can instil that winning mentality and the ability to dominate games from the get-go next season, then they could really be the team to watch in League One.