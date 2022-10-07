Kieran McKenna issues injury update on Ipswich Town duo as Morecambe clash looms

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has admitted that Panutche Camara could make his return to full training next week whilst Cameron Burgess is also making progress in his road to recovery.

The Blues opted to swoop for Camara in the summer transfer window as they secured his services for an undisclosed fee from Plymouth Argyle.

The midfielder has yet to make his debut for Ipswich due to an issue with his groin.

As for Burgess, the defender suffered multiple facial fractures during his side’s triumph over Bristol Rovers last month.

In the absence of Burgess, McKenna has opted to deploy George Edmundson, Janoi Donacien and Luke Woolfenden in the heart of defence.

This particular trio are expected to feature for the Tractor Boys tomorrow when they head to the Mazuma Stadium to face Morecambe.

Ipswich will be brimming confidence heading into this fixture following their recent victories over Portsmouth and Cambridge United.

Ahead of this clash, McKenna has shared an update on Camara and Burgess.

Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times about Camara, McKenna said: “Hopefully he’ll be able to train fully with the squad at some point next week.

“That’s going to be a real boost.”

Making reference to Burgess, the Ipswich boss added: “Everything’s on track after his surgery.

“He’s out on the grass, he’s running, he’s doing ball work and not feeling any ill effects.

“I think another week or so and he can get a mask fitted and start to join in with some little bits of training.”

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update for Ipswich as both are clearly making progress in terms of their fitness.

When Camara is available for selection, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he delivers a host of impressive performances for Ipswich.

During the previous campaign, the midfielder managed to provide 10 direct goal contributions for Plymouth in League One and recorded an impressive average WhoScored match rating of 7.00.

Burgess meanwhile has already produced a number of assured performances for Ipswich this season and will be determined to force his way back into the club’s starting eleven.