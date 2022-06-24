Kieran McKenna issues fresh Ipswich Town transfer update

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has admitted that the club are still looking to improve their squad after making a brisk start to their transfer business this summer.

The Blues have already secured the services of four fresh faces in the current transfer window.

Freddie Ladapo, Greg Leigh and Dominic Ball have all joined the club on permanent deals.

Meanwhile, Tyreece John-Jules has secured a season-long loan move to Ipswich from Arsenal.

Preparations for the 2022/23 campaign are already underway at Ipswich as their players returned for pre-season training earlier this week.

Having demonstrated some signs of promise in the third-tier under the guidance of McKenna in the previous term, the Tractor Boys will be determined to reach new heights at this level later this year.

Ipswich will face Bolton Wanderers at Portman Road on the opening weekend of the new term in July.

Making reference to the club’s transfer plans for the coming months, McKenna has admitted that Ipswich are still looking to strengthen their squad.

Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times, McKenna said: “The recruitment team do a lot of work and we do a lot of work as a coaching staff.

“The players that come in will each have 20/30 different references.

“That’s where (assistant manager) Martyn Pert comes in because he knows everybody!

“There’s been a lot of work going in to making sure we get the right people that can improve certain aspects of the squad.

“There are still a couple of areas we want to improve and we’ll look to do that before the end of the summer.”

The Verdict

With McKenna looking to add some more players to his squad, he will unquestionably be determined to nail his recruitment between now and the end of the window.

The Ipswich boss is already able to turn to a number of classy operators for inspiration at Portman Road and thus there is every chance that he will guide the club to a great deal of success next season if he does draft in the right players this summer.

Given that Ladapo, Leigh, Ball and John-Jules will all be keen to impress in pre-season, it will be fascinating to see who starts for Ipswich in their upcoming showdown with Bolton.

Having struggled with their consistency during the opening stages of the previous term, Ipswich will be keen to avoid replicating this feat later this year.