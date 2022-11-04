Kieran McKenna issues encouraging injury update on Ipswich Town figure

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has revealed that Greg Leigh has made a considerable amount of progress in terms of his road to recovery from injury and could return to training before the end of November.

The Blues were dealt a significant blow in September when Leigh suffered a fracture in his leg during the club’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

The left-back was expected to be out of action for several months as a result of this injury.

However, Leigh is currently ahead of schedule in his comeback from this issue.

In the absence of the 28-year-old, Ipswich have turned to Leif Davis for inspiration in the left-back position.

Currently second in the League One standings, the Blues are set to begin their FA Cup campaign on Monday.

Ipswich will be hoping to avoid a shock in this competition when they face Bracknell Town in the first round of this competition.

Ahead of this upcoming clash, McKenna has shared an encouraging update on Leigh.

Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times about the defender, the Ipswich boss said: “He’s progressing well and is hopefully no more than a couple of weeks away.

“I think he’s very close to starting some work on the grass and can be in-and-around training before the end of this month.

“It was one of those injuries where we needed to see how the bone healed and the timescale wasn’t clear right away, so it will be good to have him back.”

The Verdict

This is a big boost for Ipswich as they could potentially call upon the services of Leigh again in December.

Before suffering an injury setback, the defender managed to show some signs of promise in League One for the Tractor Boys.

Particularly impressive during Ipswich’s clash with Burton Albion, Leigh provided an assist in this fixture and helped his side claim a clean-sheet by making six interceptions and winning six aerial duels as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 8.08.

Providing that Leigh and Davis are able to push each other to reach new heights in terms of their performances, they could play an influential role in the Blues’ push for automatic promotion.