Highlights Ipswich Town under Kieran McKenna have exceeded expectations, pushing for back-to-back promotions in the Championship.

McKenna's impressive league record of 58 wins out of 102 games showcases his impact on the club's rise in just two years.

Even if automatic promotion doesn't happen this season, Ipswich's strong foundation with McKenna bodes well for future success in 2024.

Ipswich Town have been the surprise package of this Championship season.

The Tractor Boys are seeking back-to-back promotions, having put themselves in the mix for a top two spot in their first year back in the second tier.

This has naturally led to speculation over the future of manager Kieran McKenna, with the likes of Crystal Palace showing an interest in appointing him.

The Northern Irishman has overseen a huge transformation of the Suffolk outfit since his appointment in December 2021.

Ipswich are the only club in the second tier that have been able to put up a fight to the recently relegated Premier League sides of Leeds United, Southampton and Leicester City, despite just coming up from League One.

Even if the team isn’t promoted this campaign, if they can keep this squad together then they will feel confident of going up in the following season.

That is a remarkable rise for a club that was struggling in mid-table of the third division when the 37-year-old was appointed just over two years ago.

Kieran McKenna’s impact since joining Ipswich Town

When McKenna arrived as Ipswich manager on 16 December 2021, the club was sitting 12th in the third division standings.

The gap to the play-off places was eight points, a gap that Ipswich couldn’t overcome that campaign but they have more than made up for it since.

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town league record (as of February 19th) Games managed Wins Draws Losses W% 102 58 32 12 56.82

In total, McKenna has managed a total of 102 league games, winning an impressive 58 for a win percentage of 56.82 and losing just 12 times.

A 98-point tally in his first full term as manager earned the team a commanding second-place finish, two points off champions Plymouth Argyle.

There is no doubt that the coach has been well-backed by the club in the transfer market, but he has made the most out of what he’s been given.

Not many would have predicted such a strong rise in such a short space when he arrived at Portman Road when he replaced Paul Cook.

While the team’s automatic promotion push has taken a dent in the last couple of months, we can’t lose sight of just how strong the appointment of McKenna has proven.

This was a coach who was best known for sitting alongside Michael Carrick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the Manchester United dugout during the Norwegian’s reign at Old Trafford.

Nobody knew for certain just how big of an impact he had on Solskjaer’s side, or if he had what it takes to make it as his own leading man on the touchline.

Ipswich Town’s 2024 hopes

Automatic promotion is still a possibility, with the team rediscovering its form in recent weeks.

Back-to-back wins over Millwall and Swansea City have helped keep pace with Leeds and Southampton as the pair march towards an incredible points haul.

It is set up to be a remarkable end to the campaign, and supporters will be extremely excited to be in the mix, even if they ultimately earn just a play-off place, a prize fans would’ve gladly taken back in August.

Speculation will continue to hang over the future of McKenna, especially if the club doesn’t go up to the Premier League this season.

But whatever happens to the Tractor Boys going forward, the decision to hire McKenna back in 2021 continues to look like a masterstroke on the basis of the work he’s done since.

That is something Ipswich should be very proud of and can build confidence that they can do the same again when he does eventually leave at some point.