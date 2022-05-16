Kieran McKenna reacts as Ipswich Town seal fresh player agreement

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has said he is thrilled that Tractor Boys star Wes Burns has agreed fresh terms with the club.

Burns has committed his long-term future to the Tractor Boys, signing a deal that will see him remain at Portman Road until 2025.

Speaking as part of the announcement, McKenna expressed delight at the deal being done.

“We’re thrilled that Wes has signed a new deal with the Club,” McKenna said, via the Ipswich Town club website.

“He’s had a really strong season and has proved to be a constant weapon for us.

“Since arriving at the club he has shown fantastic attitude and application, and I know he is eager to achieve things next year.

“It’s vital that we secure the services of our strong players ahead of what will be a competitive division in League One next season.”

The 27-year-old had a phenomenal campaign for the Tractor Boys in 2021/22 and thrived under the stewardship of McKenna when he arrived at the club in December.

In 37 League One appearances this season, Burns scored 12 goals and laid on seven assists for his Ipswich teammates.

The Verdict

It’s absolutely brilliant news for Ipswich Town that Wes Burns has agreed fresh terms with the club.

On the right hand side of Kieran McKenna’s three-back system, the 27-year-old thrived this season, playing a starring role for the Tractor Boys.

Although McKenna and Burns will be disappointed with the club’s final league standing of 11th, the club certainly appear to be heading in the right direction under their Northern Irish boss.

Burns willingness to commit his long term future to the club is another indication of that.