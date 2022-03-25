Kieran McKenna hints at potential Ipswich transfer involving 30-cap international

Ipswich Town head coach Kieran McKenna has stated that he sees Bersant Celina as part of the ‘future’ of the Tractor Boys, with the Kosovo international confirming his desire last week to be at the club next season.

Celina started his second stint at Portman Road last summer after arriving on loan from French side Dijon for the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign.

The attacking midfielder’s first spell in Suffolk was during the 2017-18 season under Mick McCarthy, where Celina scored seven times in 35 Championship appearances on loan from Manchester City.

Ipswich were unable to secure a return after that for Celina, who ended up joining Swansea City on a permanent transfer, but after two years in Wales and just seven goals in 73 outings, he made the switch to France.

Having played 32 times in France’s top tier last season without scoring, Celina returned to England with the Tractor Boys and this season has scored six times and notched five assists, and has even committed himself to the play-off chase by refusing a call-up for Kosovo for this week’s international fixtures.

With Celina already stating that he’d like to return next season, it is a view shared by his head coach – although he hinted that there’s work to do on that front off the pitch yet.

“Obviously there is the football side of it and there is also the business side of it,” McKenna said when discussing a potential permanent deal for Celina, per the Suffolk News.

“And both things have to match up – the wishes of the players and the wishes of the club on both sides have to match up.

“There is probably a few discussions to be had over the summer and that’s something obviously other people will handle at the club apart from me.

“But Bersant is a player that I really like, I enjoy having him as part of the team and I can certainly see as part of the future of the club.”

The Verdict

With Celina still having two years remaining on his deal at Dijon, it will take a transfer fee – perhaps in the low seven figures – to get the attacking midfielder to Suffolk on a permanent basis.

Flair and creativity in abundance is one of the reasons that Celina is well-liked at Portman Road and he’s perhaps a level above League One, with still some potential improvement to come.

Celina could not only be a very good permanent player for Ipswich but he could also be a smart investment who the club could make millions on if he continues to show good form for the club.

It will be interesting to see what happens this summer but whatever league Ipswich are in, it appears that Celina wants to stay.