Kieran McKenna hints at Ipswich Town transfer deal for Manchester United duo

Ipswich Town head coach Kieran McKenna has not ruled out the possibility of signing Manchester United youngsters Will Fish and Charlie Savage next season for the Tractor Boys.

The pair linked up with the League One side a number of weeks ago on a work experience basis and trained with the first-team, with McKenna knowing both players from his time coaching at the Red Devils.

19-year-old centre-back Fish has brief senior experience already, having spent the first half of the season on loan at Stockport County but he only appeared twice in the National League for the Hatters.

Savage though, an 18-year-old Wales youth international midfielder who is the son of ex-Premier League player Robbie Savage, is yet to go out on his first loan spell away from United, however he has appeared this season in the Champions League and played 19 times in the under-23’s Premier League.

Naturally United players will be linked with summer transfer moves to Portman Road thanks to the McKenna connection, and the Northern Irishman hasn’t ruled out bringing either player into the fold for the 2022-23 campaign.

“I think they are part of a very big group of boys who could come on loan,” McKenna said, per the East Anglian Daily Times.

“I won’t go into the two players individually, but I know them both well. They are both very young and early in their careers.

“I think it’s not our decision, it’s their decision and the club’s decision on what their next steps will be in their careers.

“We’ll leave that for now to the boys themselves and to Manchester United.”

The Verdict

Both players are clearly quite talented to be featuring regularly for United’s under-23’s, but going straight into a League One team that will be expected to be challenging for the title next year will be a tough ask.

Especially when you consider the fact that Fish failed to get much game-time in the fifth tier of English football, it may be asking a lot of him in particular to make an impact should he be signed.

Savage has a decent pedigree though being the son of a former Premier League player – obviously that isn’t the be all and end all but considering he was given a substitute appearance in the Champions League means he must be held in high regard.

There will probably be several more United youngsters though that could end up at Ipswich – McKenna just needs to hone in on the ones that will suit his system best.