Following the sacking of Tony Mowbray on Monday night, Sunderland now find themselves searching for a new manager.

The Black Cats confirmed the departure of Mowbray earlier this week, after a 15-month spell in charge at The Stadium of Light.

During that time, Mowbray took the club to the Championship play-offs last season, in what was their first campaign back in the second-tier, after four years in League One.

This season had seen Sunderland mount some considerable efforts to match that feat, and they currently sit ninth in the second-tier table, three points adrift of the play-offs.

However, that has not been enough to keep Mowbray in a job, and according to recent reports TEAMTALK, one option the Black Cats are targeting to replace him is Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna.

That is certainly an interesting potential appointment for Sunderland to make, and with that in mind, we've taken a look at three big questions around their interest in McKenna, right here.

Poaching McKenna would be a big move for Sunderland

It does look as though McKenna would be a smart appointment for Sunderland to make, if they are able to secure his services.

The Ipswich boss has done wonders for the Tractor Boys since taking over at Portman Road, guiding them to promotion from League One to the Championship in his first full season in charge, and he now immediately has them competing for a place in the Premier League as well.

Kieran McKenna will actively be looking for signings ahead of the Championship season

Indeed, that has made him something of a high profile figure at this level, so it would be a strong message for Sunderland to send out, if they managed to poach him from Ipswich, that would surely provide a lift around the Stadium of Light.

It is also worth noting that his past connections as a former Manchester United coach could help the Black Cats in the transfer window, given their previous successful business with the Red Devils in the transfer market, through the likes of Amad Diallo.

McKenna could bring more goals to Sunderland

It appears as though Sunderland are looking to head down a different route after parting company with Mowbray, and a move for McKenna would give them the chance to do that.

At 37-years-old, McKenna is at a rather different stage of his managerial career to Mowbray, so could certainly offer a different outlook on situations.

Excitingly for Sunderland, given their struggles for goals from the centre forward area recently, McKenna also knows how to get goals out of a team.

So far this season, his Ipswich side have scored more league goals (41) than any other team in the Championship, something which will no doubt be vital if the Black Cats are to haul themselves back into a play-off spot.

McKenna unlikely to leave Ipswich for Sunderland

Despite all that, it is hard to imagine that McKenna will be leaving Portman Road anytime soon.

The 37-year-old only signed a new contract with Ipswich over the summer, securing his future with the club until the end of the 2026/27 season.

As a result, it is hard to imagine the Tractor Boys would be willing to let him go, so soon after he comitted his long-term future to the club.

It is also worth noting that with Ipswich currently seven places and 18 points better off than Sunderland in the Championship table, McKenna's current club gives him a much better chance of gaining promotion to the Premier League as things stand.

Sunderland and Ipswich Current Championship Standings Position Club P GD P 2nd Ipswich 19 +16 45 9th Sunderland 19 +7 27 As of 6th December 2023

That may be something he is reluctant to give up, especially given the challenge he would be taking on, with the lack of experience at Championship level available to whoever takes over from Mowbray at Sunderland.