Kieran McKenna explains Sone Aluko fitness plan after featuring in Peterborough win for Ipswich

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has said that Ipswich Town attacker Sone Aluko was brought off during the second half of the team’s win over Peterborough United as it was part of the plan to bring him back up to speed for the club.

Aluko has been missing for the last few months thanks to injury but made a positive return to the side at the weekend as he helped them beat the Posh 2-1 in League One.

A great result for the team as a whole, given what they are trying to achieve this season, and also a great result for Aluko as he played a big part in the game.

Indeed, he was given rapturous applause after coming off during the second half and McKenna had this to say about that sub, via the club’s official website:

“I’ve got so much respect for Sone,” Kieran said.

“That’s always the case but especially at the weekend. He was ahead of schedule and has trained really well.

“He brought confidence to the team and you could see that the crowd enjoyed having him back as well. We had planned to play him for the first half to be honest, but he felt good at half-time and wanted to keep going.

“In the end it was us taking him off to protect him!

“But full credit to him. He’s a top professional and has looked after himself very well.”

The Verdict

Aluko has had a tough time of it in recent weeks but he has recovered well and worked hard to get back to fitness.

He could play a big part in what Ipswich are looking to achieve this season and McKenna and co. probably made the right call to bring him off when they did to ensure he didn’t pick up any late knocks.