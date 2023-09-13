Highlights Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna wants to manage in the Premier League in the future, ideally with his current club.

McKenna's success at Ipswich has attracted attention from other clubs, including Celtic and the Irish national team.

The Ipswich board supports McKenna's ambitions and has plans in place for his potential move to a top club in the long-term.

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has made it clear he wants to be a manager in the Premier League in the future, and he hopes it happens with his current club.

Could Kieran McKenna leave Ipswich Town?

The former Manchester United coach was only appointed as the new Tractor Boys chief in December 2021, but he has transformed the side since his appointment.

Ipswich won promotion to the Championship in his first full season in charge, whilst they have started very well in the second tier.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that McKenna is starting to attract attention from elsewhere.

It was claimed in the summer that Celtic were considering the 37-year-old after Ange Postecoglou had left for Tottenham, and, more recently, it’s thought Ireland would be keen on McKenna replacing Stephen Kenny after their poor Euro 2024 Qualifying campaign.

What has Kieran McKenna said about his future?

Yet, whilst he didn’t directly discuss those rumours, McKenna told the Telegraph about his future plans, which include managing at the highest level, but he made it clear that he wants that to be with Ipswich.

“The ambition of the club is to get back to the Premier League as well so let’s hope that those two paths will cross at the same time. But beyond that I don’t plan too far ahead. It is my responsibility as a manager to pour all my commitment and energy into helping the club. From there the football will take care of itself, and it will take you where it takes you.”

What does this mean for Ipswich?

The Ipswich board took a gamble in appointing McKenna, and they have backed him in every window since he was appointed, so they are clearly capable of matching his ambitions at the moment.

Therefore, in the short-term, you can’t imagine there will be too many concerns at Portman Road that McKenna will leave.

However, in the long-term, the board will know that McKenna has the potential to move on to a top club, so they will have plans in place further down the line.

Pleasingly for fans of the Suffolk outfit, the new regime has earned their trust, so they will believe that the club are heading in the right direction.

But, until that day comes, Ipswich will be continuing to push on, and the only focus for all connected to the club will be to try and win promotion this season.

What next for Ipswich?

As mentioned, it’s been a good start to the season for the side, who sit second in the table at this early stage, having won four of their first five games.

That will give the side a belief that they can succeed at this level, but we know there is a long way to go this season, so it’s about coping with the setbacks that inevitably come at different points.

As McKenna says, he doesn’t look too far ahead, and you can be sure that he is just looking at a way to beat Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough this weekend.

The two sides played out 2-2 draws when they met in League One last season.