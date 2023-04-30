Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna says the club's long-term ambition is to eventually be promoted to the Premier League.

The Tractor Boys won promotion from League One with an emphatic 6-0 victory over Exeter City at Portman Road on Saturday.

In what was an incredibly dominant performance, the hosts established a five-goal lead inside 32 minutes thanks to a double from Conor Chaplin, Massimo Luongo, George Hirst and a penalty from Nathan Broadhead, before Wes Burns added a sixth early in the second half.

McKenna's men are now unbeaten in 18 games and have won 13 of their last 14 games, scoring 43 goals and conceding just two in that time.

The 36-year-old has won promotion during his first full season in management and his side could be crowned champions next weekend at Fleetwood Town if they better Plymouth Argyle's result at Port Vale, while they will also reach the 100-point mark with victory at Highbury Stadium.

Kieran McKenna underlines Ipswich Town ambition

After securing the club's Championship return, McKenna revealed that his long-term target is to lead the Tractor Boys back to the Premier League.

"Look, the club is very ambitious. I’m very ambitious. I’m sure the players are very ambitious," McKenna told the East Anglian Daily Times.

"There’s no doubt about it, in the summer we’ll be looking at every which way we can improve the club and keep building this momentum we’ve got.

"This is a club with a fine heritage at the top of English football. It’s a clear goal to get it back there. You never know how long it’s going to take, but there’s no doubt we want to climb back up that pyramid.

"It will be another big challenge but will be one we’re going to all throw ourselves into.

"This is a wonderful day we'll always remember. We have to cherish it.

"No doubt about it though, we'll be looking to create more good memories in the future."

Could Ipswich Town reach the Premier League?

The Tractor Boys will likely be incredibly competitive in the Championship this next season.

McKenna's side have been relentless in recent months to seal promotion from League One and the current squad would stand a strong chance of success in the second tier, even if there were to be no changes.

But the board are expected to back McKenna with significant funds in the summer, and they will likely have some ambitious transfer targets, just as they did with the additions of the likes of Hirst and Broadhead in January.

If they can recruit well, with McKenna in charge, there is every chance that the Tractor Boys could be challenging for the top flight in the not-too-distant future.