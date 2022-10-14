Kieran McKenna delivers positive Ipswich Town injury update on duo

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has confirmed that Panutche Camara is close to making his debut for the club whilst Cameron Burgess is also back in training.

The latter has missed the past month with a serious facial injury, whilst Camara is yet to play since making the move from Plymouth Argyle in the summer transfer window.

Yet, the Tractor Boys have continued to thrive and McKenna gave an update on the pair when speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times.

“He (Camara) joined in fully today for the first time, after a little bit on Wednesday, so him and Cam Burgess were both able to get involved in training. Cam is training unopposed but Panutche was in fully, which is positive because it shortens the injury list and strengthens up the numbers for the next few weeks.

“He (Camara) could be available for Tuesday for some minutes if all goes well over the next few days, but Cam needs a week or so’s non-contact training so won’t be available for Tuesday or likely the week after that.”

McKenna’s side take on Lincoln City at Portman Road on Saturday.

The verdict

This is very good news for Ipswich as Camara was a very exciting signing after the way he played last season, so he will bring a lot of quality to the midfield when he returns.

Meanwhile, Burgess was playing well before his injury and he’s another solid performer at this level.

Pleasingly for McKenna, he has a very good squad to work with so it’s not like they’re short and he will be expecting another win from his side against the Imps.

