Kieran McKenna delivers positive injury update on Ipswich Town player

Ipswich Town head coach Kieran McKenna has delivered the news that Tractor Boys fans wanted to hear regarding Lee Evans, with the midfielders knee injury not as bad as first feared.

Evans skippered the Suffolk side earlier in the season before the arrival of Sam Morsy, with Evans himself only joining back in July from League One rivals Wigan Athletic.

The 27-year-old Welshman has played 27 times in the league this season, scoring three times and also notching three assists to his tally but having played played the majority of the 3-0 win against Burton Albion on Saturday, he was absent from the squad entirely against Cheltenham Town on Tuesday evening after limping off late on against the Brewers.

There were obvious fears amongst fans that Evans may be missing for a while in the worst case scenario, however McKenna has confirmed in his pre-match press conference for this weekend’s trip to Morecambe, per the Suffolk News, that no surgery is needed.

Evans’ injury will naturally heal but when pressed on a time-frame for his return, Ipswich’s Northern Irish boss has said it will be a matter of weeks and not months before he is able to play again.

The Verdict

Evans has been a key figure under McKenna, even though he has had to miss spells of games through knocks.

And his absence was very much felt in the goalless draw with Cheltenham this week – he can often provide a creative spark from deep in midfield and that was missing against the Robins.

The Tractor Boys don’t have major depth in midfield, especially after loaning Rekeem Harper out in January, so it’ll be up to Tom Carroll and Tyreeq Bakinson to carry the load until the Welsh midfielder is back.

McKenna will be hoping that is sooner rather than later but a knee problem cannot be rushed and Evans will no doubt be ready when he’s ready.