Kieran McKenna delivers mixed Ipswich Town injury update ahead of Wycombe clash

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has revealed that some players will be missing from tonight’s game against Wycombe through Covid-19, although others are returning to fitness.

Like most clubs in the country, the Tractor Boys have been impacted by the virus, with their Boxing Day fixture against Gillingham postponed.

As a result, McKenna’s first game in charge will be at Portman Road this evening and he told the East Anglian Daily Times that there are some issues within the group ahead of the match.

“We haven’t been immune to it. The good news is we’ve managed to contain and stop the spread of any sort of outbreak. The cases we have had have been isolated and so far there hasn’t been a big outbreak.

“We’ve had some players who have had Covid but who are back now – that’s Kyle Edwards, Rekeem Harper and Toto Nsiala. They are back in training but are still making a recovery and are not ready for the game at the moment.”

The Suffolk side will be looking to close the ten-point gap to the top six by beating Wycombe tonight.

The verdict

Clearly, this isn’t ideal for McKenna as he would’ve wanted to be working with everyone ahead of his first game in charge, but these issues are happening at all clubs.

However, the pleasing thing for the former Manchester United coach is that he will still have a very big squad to choose from as Ipswich have plenty of strength in depth.

So, it appears the game is going ahead and it’s now down to those who are selected to show the new boss that they deserve a place in the XI moving forward.

