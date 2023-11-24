Highlights Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna confirms no fresh injury concerns ahead of West Brom game. Squad in good health and spirits.

Ipswich Town performing exceptionally well in their return to the Championship, currently joint-top of the table with 39 points.

Ipswich face a tough test against seventh-placed West Brom but have the depth and option to rotate players to keep the squad fresh.

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has confirmed he has no fresh injury worries ahead of the weekend trip to West Brom.

Ipswich look to continue excellent run of form

The Tractor Boys only won promotion back to the Championship last season, but they’ve settled to life back in the second tier with ease.

Whilst many expected them to do well given the way they won promotion, few envisaged they would be joint-top of the table, having collected 39 points from 16 games.

That has left McKenna’s side eight points clear of third place in the battle for automatic promotion, although the boss will know that Leeds and Southampton, the two closest to them in the table, have the ability to go on winning runs.

So, Ipswich won’t want to slip up, but they face a tough test on Saturday, when they make the trip to The Hawthorns to take on an Albion side that are seventh in the league.

The international break has given McKenna the best part of two weeks to work with the majority of his squad, as well as giving those who had been nursing knocks, such as Brandon Williams and Wes Burns, get back to full fitness.

And, speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times, McKenna gave an update on the squad ahead of the game against the Baggies.

“Everyone has come back well, it seems. Elkan (Baggott, Indonesia) is the only one who hasn't returned yet (from international duty). Today was the first day that we had Cameron (Burgess) and Massimo (Luongo) back in.

“The players who have stayed here have trained really well, we've had a really good week and those who have come back have come back in good health and really good spirits so we're in a healthy position going into the games ahead.

“He (Burns) seems good. He came on for the 30 minutes at the end, which was pretty early on in his recovery. You can train, but until you go into that first match action you don't really know how you feel. He felt good when he came on and has trained well for the last two weeks.

“Brandon's trained well the last two weeks. That gives us really good depth and another option for Saturday and the games coming up.”

It remains to be seen whether Williams or Burns are handed starts, although McKenna is likely to keep faith with most of the team that beat Swansea last time out.

As it stands, Lee Evans is the only absentee for the former Manchester United coach.

What next for Ipswich?

The game at Albion is the first of three in a week for Ipswich, so McKenna will have to manage his squad carefully over the next few games, and it’s a busy period in general leading into the festive period.

But, the Blues do have depth, and the lack of injuries means that they will be able to rotate if they want in order to keep the side fresh.

Ipswich can go top of the league if they better Leicester’s result this weekend, with the Foxes up against Watford at home.