Kieran McKenna defends Ipswich Town decision after Plymouth Argyle defeat

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna insists that his substitutions played no part in the defeat against Plymouth Argyle today.

The Tractor Boys took the lead thanks to a fortunate Freddie Ladapo effort, but they couldn’t hold on, with the hosts scoring twice in the second half to seal the points.

McKenna made the decision to sub Ladapo and Marcus Harness on the hour mark, when Ipswich had the lead.

However, speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times, the boss was adamant those subs didn’t impact the game negatively for the Suffolk side.

“It was always the plan to make changes around 60 – we do that most weeks. Of course when you concede goals after that it’s easy to look back, but I thought we actually had even more ascendency between those changes and the goal.

“I thought those fresh legs (Kane Vincent-Young and Tyreece John-Jules) helped us and we looked a big threat.”

The defeat saw Ipswich drop to third in the table, with the loss at Home Park the first defeat of the season for McKenna’s side.

The verdict

In fairness, McKenna’s assessment here is fair and whilst some will point to the subs given the outcome, the reality is that this was a game that could’ve gone either way.

It was a competitive clash between two very good sides and ultimately Plymouth got the win after scoring two good goals from outside the box.

For Ipswich, they had the chance to extend their lead and they didn’t take them, but this performance wasn’t one that will leave McKenna worried.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.