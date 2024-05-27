Highlights McKenna set to stay at Ipswich Town, reject top PL clubs' advances, sign new contract for long-term commitment.

After weeks of uncertainty, Kieran McKenna is set to stay at Ipswich Town and is ready to sign a new contract with the Tractor Boys.

The Northern Irishman has been the subject of interest from a number of Premier League sides of late, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion all said to have enquired about his services.

But despite the numerous advances from top flight clubs, McKenna is now set to stay with the Suffolk side, who he guided to automatic promotion from the Championship last season.

John Percy of The Telegraph has reported that the former Manchester United youth coach is in advanced talks to sign a new lucrative contract with the East Anglian side, and stave off any further interest over the summer.

A whole host of clubs are said to have been linked to McKenna in the recent past, after the Town boss led his current side to back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League.

With his previous links to Old Trafford, the young coach was one of the favourites to replace Erik ten Hag at the Red Devils should the Dutchman leave this summer, with a meeting between officials for the two parties said to have taken place last week.

Chelsea were also said to have taken a shine to McKenna - with the Blues searching for a new manager after axing Mauricio Pochettino after just one season at the club - although their attention has now reportedly turned to Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca.

McKenna was said to have withdrawn from the Stamford Bridge outfit’s appointment process over the weekend, and is now reportedly set to extend his stay at Portman Road for the foreseeable future.

Kieran McKenna Ipswich Town managerial record Matches 131 Wins 76 Draws 35 Defeats 20 Win % 58.0% As of May 27th, 2024, Source: Transfermarkt

Majority shareholder Ed Schwartz is said to have flown in from the United States to discuss the future of their boss, as well as club chief executive Mark Ashton.

Kieran McKenna spearheads Ipswich Town recent resurgence

The commitment to Portman Road would be a huge boost for Ipswich Town ahead of the upcoming season, as the Tractor Boys get set to embark on their first season of top flight football for over 20 years.

Having taken over the club while they were in the depths of the third tier, McKenna has overseen a period of great success, with a focus on attacking, dynamic football which has taken the EFL by storm.

After earning promotion from League One in the 22/23 campaign, the East Anglian outfit took the Championship by storm in the previous campaign, with a brand of football that proved too much for all manner of second tier sides.

With a relentless side that never knew when they were beaten, McKenna orchestrated a superb season with Town, with no side scoring as many as their 92 goals over the course of the campaign.

Interest was always going to gather for the Northern Irishman after such a strong start to his life as a first-team boss, having spent five years with Manchester United behind the scenes.

After initially starting as youth team boss, he was then promoted to assistant manager to Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford, before going on to work alongside Ole Gunnar Solskjaer until he made the move to Portman Road in 2021.