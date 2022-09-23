Kieran McKenna confirms significant Ipswich Town injury blow

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has confirmed that left-back Greg Leigh is going to be out for a few months after suffering a fractured leg.

The former Morecambe man only joined the Tractor Boys this summer and whilst he has been second choice behind Leif Davis, Leigh has still made seven appearances and generally impressed when he’s been given a chance.

However, he is not going to be involved for a while now, as McKenna confirmed the bad news when speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times ahead of Sunday’s game against Plymouth.

“Unfortunately he has a compression fracture of his leg and will be out for a longer period of time. That’s a disappointing one for Greg and for us as well.

“He’s going to have a lengthy spell on the sidelines, more likely months but hopefully not a long period of months. That depends on the bone healing over the next six weeks, so it’s very much recovery to let it heal, then we’ll be checking and we’re hopeful it’s a short period of months.”

The verdict

Firstly, this is a real shame for Leigh as he has done well when called upon this season and with the fixtures coming thick and fast over the next month or two, he was going to play his part.

Of course, that means it’s a blow for McKenna as well, and he will now be hoping that Davis can stay fit otherwise there is a lack of natural cover.

But, these things happen in football and it’s about the rest of the squad pushing on and trying to continue to build on the excellent start they’ve had.

