Ipswich Town News

Kieran McKenna confirms significant injury blow at Ipswich Town

Published

24 seconds ago

on

Lee Evans will be out for ‘a period of weeks’ after sustaining MCL damage, Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has confirmed.

The Tractor Boys are looking to win promotion this season and are having a positive campaign so far in Sky Bet League One, with them currently sat second in the third tier, just two points off of Plymouth Argyle.

Indeed, Town and Argyle have set a blistering pace so far this year and are the two to beat at the top of League One, though there’s plenty of time still to go this season.

Evans is set to miss a portion of the next part of the campaign, however, with him damaging his MCL, or medial collateral ligament, which is in his knee.

He’ll have to wear a brace on the knee for a few weeks to help with recovery and then, after that, further assessment will be made on his recovery.

McKenna confirmed the news via Ipswich’s official Twitter account:

The Verdict

A real blow for both player and club.

Evans has been an important figure in the side so far this season with him making 14 starts in the league and his presence is going to be missed.

You can’t rush an injury recovery like this, though, as it is easily aggravated and so care will be taken in restoring Evans to full fitness.


