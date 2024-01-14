Highlights Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has confirmed that Massimo Luongo missed the club's clash with Sunderland on Saturday through an ankle injury.

Luongo sustained the injury in training on Thursday.

McKenna has confirmed he does not yet know how Luongo will be out for, and that the player will now undergo a scan to assess the severity of the injury.

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has confirmed that Massimo Luongo will undergo a scan to assess the extent of an ankle injury that ruled him out of Championship action this weekend.

The Tractor Boys hosted Sunderland in league action at Portman Road on Saturday evening, but when the teamsheets were released, Luongo was a surprising omission.

As it turned out, the Australian midfielder had picked up an injury in training on Thursday, as explained by boss McKenna after the match.

“He rolled his ankle in a really unfortunate incident on Thursday,” McKenna explained to the media after the match, via TWTD.co.uk.

“He’ll be having scans this week to see the severity.

“We hope that it’s not very severe but certainly there’s some swelling and he was nowhere near it for tonight.”

Massimo Luongo's midfield replacement

The injury to Luongo could arguably not have come at a worse time for Ipswich, with the Australian's regular midfield partner Samy Morsy suspended for the Sunderland clash and the club's upcoming fixture against Leicester City.

As a result, the Tractor Boys midfield had not one, but two new faces come kick-off yesterday evening.

Massimo Luongo's 2023/24 Championship stats, according to FBRef Statistic (Per 90 unless stated otherwise) Number Passes Attempted 55.94 Pass Completion % 84.1% Progressive Passes 6.68 Progressive Carries 1.85 Successful Take-Ons 0.73 Touches (attacking penalty area) 1.12 Progressive Passes Received 2.10 Tackles 3.02 Interceptions 1.12 Blocks 0.97 Clearances 0.88 Aerials Won 1.12 Stats correct as of 14/01/24

Indeed, Lewis Travis, having recently joined from Blackburn Rovers, made his league debut for the club, whilst summer signing Jack Taylor lined up alongside him for a rare start.

In the end, no harm was done, with Ipswich running out 2-1 winners come the full-time whistle thanks to goals from Kayden Jackson and Conor Chaplin.

Ipswich Town league position

As a result of the victory, Ipswich Town found themselves getting back to winning ways in the Championship after a relatively poor recent run.

Indeed, prior to picking up three points yesterday evening, the Tractor Boys were winless in their last five league matches.

That run has allowed the teams chasing them down to catch up, as you can see below.

Southampton are now just three points behind Ipswich, whilst the Tractor Boys have lost significant ground on league leaders Leicester City.

Ipswich do have the chance to close the gap to Leicester back down to just four points next weekend, though, with the pair facing each other in Championship action on Monday 22nd January.