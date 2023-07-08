Last summer, ahead of what would turn out to be a promotion-winning campaign, Ipswich Town made what on paper looked some very strong signings.

The likes of Leif Davis, Marcus Harness, Freddie Ladapo all arrived, along with many others.

Panutche Camara was another to arrive last summer, and looked a real strong addition, with Ipswich having snapped him up from Plymouth Argyle - Ipswich Town's soon-to-be promotion rivals.

Upon his arrival at Portman Road, Camara told Ipswich Town club media: "This is a great opportunity for me,”

“Everything has come about very quickly, but it was really good to speak to the manager and I appreciate how he wants me here.

“He told me good things about the team and he knows what I can bring to the squad. I have enjoyed my time in English football but I am looking forward to this next step.

“I am so happy to be here. I can’t wait to get started and meet the fans, as well as everyone that is part of the Club.”

Despite the comments above, though, Camara proved to have a tough campaign at Portman Road.

How did Panutche Camara get on at Ipswich in his first season?

Much to his and the club's disappointment, I'm sure, Camara would only go on to make four appearances for the Tractor Boys following his arrival.

Injuries plagued the midfielder throughout the campaign, resulting in Camara playing no part at all in the club's promotion to the Championship.

What has Kieran McKenna said about Panutche Camara's future?

Despite Camara featuring for Ipswich in pre-season recently, he missed out on their most recent match against Maidenhead United.

Naturally, asked about this after the match, boss Kieran McKenna confirmed that it was likely he would exit the club temporarily this summer, with the club feeling it was the best solution given how last season panned out.

"We think as a football club it's going to best for him to go on loan this season and get minutes having missed the first half of last season with injuries and then found opportunities limited in the second half with players coming in and doing well," explained McKenna, via the East Anglian Daily Times.

"He's been training really well and is a top professional.

"We've had communication from some different clubs. That process is ongoing at the moment."

When asked if the loan would likely be at League One level for Camara, and teammate Elkan Baggott, who was also discussed, McKenna replied with an interesting answer.

"There's interest from different levels for both. Nothing's agreed. We'll look at each case as it comes." McKenna added to his previous comments.

How long does Panutche Camara have left on his Ipswich Town contract?

Given how his contract is lined up, it certainly looks an interesting season ahead for Camara.

As per Transfermarkt, the midfielder's contract expires next summer.

He does, however, have an option to trigger an extra year on that deal.

This means that if he were to go out and perform well on loan, there is every chance another year with the Tractor Boys would be on the cards.