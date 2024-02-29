Ipswich Town have suffered a massive blow ahead of this weekend’s clash with Plymouth Argyle.

The club has confirmed on Twitter that both Wes Burns and Nathan Broadhead will be absent for the trip to Home Park.

The Tractor Boys have won their last four league games in a row, with the pair starting three times each across those fixtures (all stats per Fbref).

Broadhead is the club’s joint top goal scorer in the Championship this campaign, having bagged 11 from 30 appearances, including 24 starts.

Burns has also scored five on the opposite flank, with the duo also providing two assists each.

Ipswich Town injury blow

McKenna confirmed ahead of Saturday’s game that Burns and Broadhead have suffered muscular issues that will keep them out of the clash against the Pilgrims.

This will be a blow to the manager, who has utilised both on either flank quite consistently throughout the campaign.

"Wes and Nathan are unavailable this weekend," said McKenna, via the East Anglian Daily Times.

"They're minor muscle strains.

“It's very unlikely, I would imagine, they'll be ready for Tuesday [home game against Bristol City].

“For the Saturday after [at Cardiff City] we'll have to wait and see.”

Their absence could also have a negative impact on the club's push for promotion, with the race for a top two spot heating up in recent weeks.

Ipswich will be hoping to take advantage of any potential slip-ups by Leeds United, so will be hopeful that Burns and Broadhead won’t be out of action for too long.

No specific timeframe has yet been given on their potential return, but a muscle strain may only prove a short-term injury for the duo.

Ipswich also have Jeremy Sarmiento and Omari Hutchinson to call upon to play in their place, so the Tractor Boys should be able to field their usual formation without having to force players out of position too much.

Ipswich Town league position

The Suffolk outfit currently sits third in the Championship table, level on points with second place Leeds.

The Whites are ahead due to a superior goal difference, but there are still 12 games left to decide who will earn the second automatic promotion place.

The gap to league leaders Leicester City is now only six points, so perhaps the Foxes could also be hauled in over the final months of the campaign.

Ipswich’s meeting with Plymouth comes 2 March with a 3pm kick-off at Home Park.

A test of McKenna’s management

While Ipswich have the depth to bring in replacements for the starting lineup, it will make their bench weaker in the short-term.

This will be a test of McKenna’s in-game management, as he has made good use of substitutions this season.

An early goal against Plymouth will really help ease any concerns regarding this issue, but a trip to Home Park will be no easy task given the form of Ian Foster’s team.

McKenna will be hoping the pair can make a swift return, as any absences at this stage of the term can have a big impact on their promotion hopes.