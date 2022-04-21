Kieran McKenna confirms early Ipswich Town transfer update ahead of summer window

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has revealed that Tyreece Simpson has made it clear he wants to leave the club in the summer.

The striker spent the first-half of the campaign on loan at Swindon Town in League Two, where he impressed, scoring nine goals in 25 games and earning high praise for his all-round game.

Therefore, he was recalled by the Tractor Boys in January but he hasn’t had a look-in since. And, with his deal expiring in the summer, it’s unclear where he would be playing his football in the future.

But, McKenna gave an update on that when speaking to the club’s media, as he confirmed Simpson has expressed his desire to leave.

“Tyreece has not been training with the first-team group recently. His representatives spoke to the Club a couple of weeks ago and confirmed his wishes to move on in the summer.”

Whilst Simpson’s deal does expire in the summer, Ipswich have the option to extend it by 12 months, so they could trigger that to ensure they get some sort of a fee for the 20-year-old.

Only a true expert on Ipswich Town’s will get these 27 Tractor Boys’ quiz questions correct

1 of 27 Ipswich Town won their only ever top-flight title in what year? 1957 1962 1966 1980

The verdict

Some Ipswich fans won’t be happy with the youngster here but the reality is that he will want to be playing games every week and he clearly feels he will have to leave to do that.

It’s too soon to say how much of a blow this will be for Ipswich, but Simpson has certainly shown signs that he has a lot of potential.

However, McKenna needs a group that are committed and the early signs are positive that he will be able to build a group that is capable of pushing for promotion next season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.