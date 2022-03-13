Kieran McKenna confirms double Ipswich Town injury blow

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has confirmed that Sam Morsy and Kayden Jackson will face spells on the sidelines, with the striker appearing to have the bigger problem.

There were doubts over Morsy going into the game, but the midfielder was passed fit to start, although he would only last 20 minutes. Jackson was also replaced in the opening 45 minutes, as a hamstring issue saw him go off just before the break.

And, speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times, McKenna gave an update on the duo, as he reiterated that they didn’t take a risk with Morsy.

“We didn’t think it was a big gamble to be honest. Hopefully there’s no big injury (Morsy), but it’s something we need to get looked at this week to make sure he’s right.

“Hamstring – not great. He’s (Jackson) obviously been a really big player for us in the last few weeks. He gives us a lot of penetration. You can see in the incident that built up to the injury that it’s crystal clear what he gives to the team.”

The Tractor Boys are back in action against Oxford next weekend.

The verdict

This is obviously not good news for Ipswich as we all know how important Morsy is to the team, whilst Jackson has improved significantly since McKenna came in.

But, these things happen in football and the boss can have no complaints in terms of the size of his squad, as he will have enough quality to step up.

Now, it’s down to those individuals to take the chances that will come their way in the next few weeks as Ipswich look to continue their push for promotion.

