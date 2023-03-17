George Edmundson and Tyreece John-Jules have been ruled out for the rest of the season for Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys are having a strong season and are looking to try and finish the job in terms of the promotion race with them sitting in third in the League One table.

They got a big result at Bolton last time out and are on a splendid winning run, with them applying the pressure on Plymouth Argyle who are just two points better off in the table and currently occupy second place in the league.

The run in should be hugely exciting and Ipswich have it all to play for with Shrewsbury up next this weekend.

Two players that are going to have to watch from the sidelines, though, are George Edmundson and Tyreece John-Jules with the pair ruled out for the rest of the season with ankle and quad injuries respectively.

Kieran McKenna confirmed the news earlier today:

The Verdict

Ipswich have lots of quality and will be okay without these two but it is still obviously a blow for the club and the players themselves.

All they can do is work back to full fitness and, who knows, by the time they return they could well be playing for a Championship club.