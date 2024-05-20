Highlights Brighton's interest in Kieran McKenna doesn't faze him, as he plans to continue Ipswich's Premier League journey.

McKenna's solid track record with Ipswich, backed by supportive owners, points to him staying put despite offers.

Leaving Ipswich for Brighton may not be a big enough opportunity for McKenna, who aims for a top job like Liverpool or Man United.

Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna has been linked with the managerial vacancy at Brighton.

According to Ed Aarons, the Seagulls are likely to try and tempt the Northern Irishman with a move to the Amex Stadium.

Roberto de Zerbi confirmed his departure from the Premier League side last weekend, leading to increased speculation over McKenna’s Portman Road future.

The 38-year-old has earned a lot of praise for his work with the Suffolk outfit, guiding them to back-to-back promotions from League One to the top flight.

Ipswich are preparing for their first top flight campaign since 2002, having come second in their first year back in the Championship.

Carlton Palmer makes Kieran McKenna future prediction

Carlton Palmer has claimed that McKenna will only consider a move away from the Tractor Boys if it is to move to one of the top clubs in the country, such as Liverpool or Manchester United.

He believes that the switch to Brighton will not tempt McKenna given the backing he has received from the owners at Ipswich.

“It’s believed Brighton are set to make an approach to Ipswich Town for Kieran McKenna to replace the departing de Zerbi,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Like I’ve said before, I don’t see Kieran McKenna leaving Ipswich Town to go to Brighton, no disrespect.

“Kieran McKenna’s done a fantastic job, back-to-back promotions, he’s in the Premier League, his owners are very wealthy, they’ve backed him, they’ve supported him.

“I think they’ll continue to support him, continue to back him, so I really can’t see him leaving unless he gets a top job and it seems the Liverpool job is gone now.

“If Manchester United come knocking, you’d see him going there.

“It’s got to be for a top job, we’ve seen the West Ham job’s gone.

“It’s only the Liverpools, the Chelseas, the Manchester Uniteds and all of those jobs.

“I suppose the only one that may come up for grabs, we don’t know, we’ll have to see, is the Manchester United job, with [Erik] Ten Hag.

“Which, again, I think Ten Hag should be given one more season and given the backing and the infrastructure and the help from the new regime, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, he should be given the opportunity to see how he does.

“In a word, I don’t see Kieran McKenna leaving Ipswich to go to Brighton.

“I think he still wants to continue the journey that he’s doing with Ipswich and see how he fares in the Premier League with them.”

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town record

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 131 75 39 20 57.25

McKenna took charge of Ipswich in December 2021 and has guided them to consecutive second place finishes in the table.

This has led to the club’s remarkable rise back to the top flight, where they have not competed in over 20 years.

This is McKenna’s first full managerial role in football, but he has previously worked as an academy and first team coach at Tottenham Hotspur and Man United.

No decision has yet been made over his future amid links to Brighton, but he has a contract with Ipswich until the summer of 2025.

Brighton not a big enough opportunity to quit Ipswich journey

Brighton have earned a strong reputation as one of the best run clubs in European football, and even reached the quarter finals of the Europa League under de Zerbi.

However, the opportunity to move there from Ipswich is not big enough for McKenna to give up on his journey at Portman Road just yet.

If he was being approached by Liverpool or Man United then it would be very difficult to turn that kind of opportunity down.

But McKenna should stick to his guns for now and remain at Ipswich if Brighton make a formal approach this summer, as managing them in the top flight will be a great next step for his career.