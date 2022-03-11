Kieran McKenna backs 26-year-old to make Ipswich Town impact

Ipswich Town head coach Kieran McKenna has placed his full faith in Cameron Burgess to replace injury-stricken George Edmundson in the Tractor Boys starting 11 – potentially for the rest of the season.

Edmundson has played every single minute in League One since his debut for Ipswich in September, but he had to be withdrawn on Tuesday night in the 2-0 victory over Lincoln City due to an injury.

Whilst the 24-year-old’s issue could have been a lot worse, Edmundson suffered ankle ligament damage which could keep him on the sidelines for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign.

Think you’re a hardcore Ipswich Town fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Tractor Boys quiz

1 of 25 Who did Ipswich beat in the semi-finals of the UEFA Cup in 1981? FC Cologne Hertha Berlin Bayer Leverkusen Bayern Munich

Edmundson has been a part of the defence that has kept 10 clean sheets in its last 14 league encounters, and the player most likely to replace him in McKenna’s team is summer recruit Cameron Burgess.

An acquisition from Accrington Stanley, Burgess has been restricted to just 14 league appearances, with his last start coming in December.

He’s set to now return to the fold though due to Edmundson’s setback and McKenna is confident that Burgess will slot in seamlessly.

“He has been excellent really, so I’m happy for him that he is going to get his opportunity to play on Saturday and obviously some more games going forward,” McKenna said, per the Suffolk News.

“When you train how Cameron trains, which is to a really high intensity with a really high level of focus every day, I don’t think in that position there is going to be too many physical issues.

“I know he will be physically ready for Saturday and have a very clear idea of what his job is.

“And I also know with Cameron that he’ll be looking forward to it and he’s a strong personality, so we have every confidence in him.”

The Verdict

Burgess is a different type of defender to Edmundson, but there’s no reason why he can’t form part of a very solid back-line.

It’s not just been Edmundson who has single-handedly kept those 10 recent clean sheets – Luke Woolfenden and Janoi Donacien have also played a part in that – naturally though that trio would not be split up if it was up to McKenna.

It may end up though that Burgess brings more balance to the team being a left-footer – Edmundson was playing on the left-hand side of the three so Burgess is a like-for-like replacement, even though he’s probably not as comfortable on the ball.

Regardless, it will be interesting to see how Burgess fits in on Saturday when Ipswich take on Portsmouth and if he looks as comfortable as Edmundson has done.