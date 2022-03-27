Kieran McKenna assesses Ipswich Town’s play-off chances after Plymouth win

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna insists that he isn’t looking too far ahead as his side chase a top six finish following their 1-0 success over Plymouth on Saturday.

The Tractor Boys have been superb since the former Manchester United coach was named as Paul Cook’s successor at Portman Road, with the win yesterday meaning they are unbeaten in 11.

Crucially, the result moved Ipswich to within five points of the play-offs, with some feeling they have found momentum at the right time.

Nevertheless, they still have a lot of work to do and McKenna told the East Anglian Daily Times that his only concern is picking up three points against Cambridge next week.

“Since Christmas there have been a couple of teams we’ve caught up ground on, but there are also teams who have put together incredible runs of form. “e can’t control that unless we play against them. Plymouth was obviously one of those days where we could impact it and end a run.

“All we can do is control ourselves and take each game as it comes. We’ll do that again for Cambridge (at home) next weekend.”

Only a true expert on Ipswich Town’s will get these 27 Tractor Boys’ quiz questions correct

1 of 27 Ipswich Town won their only ever top-flight title in what year? 1957 1962 1966 1980

The verdict

There’s no doubt that Ipswich needed to win yesterday to stay in the mix and they still have a lot of work to do to ensure they are in the play-offs come May.

But, there has to be a real belief that this team is capable of going on a winning run because they have so much quality in the group.

McKenna’s approach is right though, as the only thing that matters is Cambridge and they should take it one game at a time and see where they end up.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.