Kieran McKenna addresses the future of Joe Pigott and Kayden Jackson at Ipswich as deadline looms

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has told the East Anglian Daily Times that Kayden Jackson and Joe Pigott still have large enough roles to play this season.

Macauley Bonne and James Norwood find themselves in regular contention for the Tractor Boys under McKenna, with the aforementioned duo struggling to pave their way to regular football.

Jackson, 27, has been restricted to just 109 minutes of League One football this season, with Tuesday evening’s 2-0 victory away to Wimbledon his first league start of the campaign.

Pigott has been used more frequently, although, he has still only managed to have amassed 492 minutes of third-tier action this season.

Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times about Jackson, McKenna said: “I was very clear when I came in that it was a clean slate for everyone and that I wasn’t so interested in what had gone on with previous manager.

“I have to say, Kayden has impressed me from the first day. He’s a really humble, hungry lad.

“You might expect on meeting him that, because he hasn’t featured much at all, he might be a little disillusioned by his situation. But not at all.

“He made it clear to me he wants to contribute to the team wherever he can and that he wants to be here, part of a good Ipswich Town team.”

McKenna proceeded to address Pigott’s situation at Portman Road: “I’ve had a few chats with Joe and he’s been training well.

“I’ve told him he can count himself unlucky, in terms of the minutes he’s played, but we’re blessed in that department.

“Macauley’s having a good season and contributes a lot, James Norwood has come into the side in a good recent run and has been scoring goals, meaning Joe’s needed to be a little bit patient.

“We know the qualities he can bring, he has different ones to the other strikers and he’s proven he can score goals at this level.

“He can also bring others things to the team because his link play, his hold up play and back-to-goal play is at a really good level.

“It’s difficult to manage a lot of options but, with where we are in the season, we’re happy to carry those options and feel like people will have a part to play at different times.

“Joe’s definitely one who can contribute between now and the end of the season.”

The verdict

Both players will be counting themselves unlucky to not be regularly starting at League One level, especially when considering that Pigott was on the radar of Championship clubs in the summer.

However, that is credit to Bonne and Norwood, who are doing extremely well to keep the other two out.

Norwood’s Ipswich career has been revitalised under McKenna, with it appearing that he was close to departing when Paul Cook was at the helm.

Pigott and Jackson could add a lot of value to another third-tier outfit, however, they could still play a big part as Ipswich chase down promotion.