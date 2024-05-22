Highlights Leeds United's future financial concerns may have been exaggerated by some.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire believes Leeds United's potential future issues involving their finances have possibly been "overstated", speaking to Football Insider.

The Whites haven't been charged with a breach of financial rules like Leicester City have, but if they remain in the Championship for a few seasons, they may need to cash in on players to ensure they don't receive points deductions and other sanctions from a disciplinary commission.

According to the Daily Mail, the West Yorkshire side may need to raise up to £100m in player sales to balance the books, which could mean that they end up losing the likes of Willy Gnonto, Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville.

That wouldn't be good for Leeds, who would see their chances of winning promotion in the future dramatically reduced if they cash in on those three, with the trio playing a big role for the club during the 2023/24 campaign.

However, they are just one game from the Premier League, with the Whites set to take on Southampton in Sunday's Championship play-off final.

This clash looks set to be a crucial one for both teams, as they look to get themselves back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

2024 Championship play-off semi-finals First leg Second leg Aggregate score Norwich City 0-0 Leeds United Leeds United 4-0 Norwich City Leeds United 4-0 Norwich City West Brom 0-0 Southampton Southampton 3-1 West Brom Southampton 3-1 West Brom

With the calibre of players they have, Leeds may be the slight favourites to come out on top in this clash, especially after a thumping second-leg win against Norwich City.

Kieran Maguire provides Leeds United financial positivity

Maguire believes promotion would help Leeds' financial situation, but also stated that their figures don't look as bad when breaking down what has made up their losses.

He told Football Insider: "From the losses I’ve seen, I estimated over the last three seasons that Leeds United lost around £80million.

"By the time you make adjustments for academy costs, infrastructure costs, the women’s team and commercial and community schemes that would probably drop to around £30million. Therefore, I think the issues around Leeds have perhaps been overstated.

"A bigger concern for Leeds is that they will have significant transfer debts both this season and next because of the amount of players signed on credit. Being in the Premier League would give them the extra cash to pay that off on an easier basis.

"Having said that, the 49ers will have a long-term vision to provide the club with enough resources and cash to complete transfers."

Leeds United will be praying that they win on Sunday

Regardless of their financial situation, Leeds may be forced to cash in on some players this summer if they don't win promotion.

Summerville is one player who is likely to attract major interest in the summer and it would be difficult to resist this interest, especially if a very good offer comes in for him.

And as Maguire mentioned, their debt situation would probably be able to be managed better if they secure a top-flight return.

There are no guarantees they will go up next season if they don't succeed on Sunday.

Winning Sunday's game could be very important for the Whites.