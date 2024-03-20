Highlights Leeds United could benefit greatly from being able to spend up to 85% of their revenue on transfer and agent wees and wages, a new rule that is coming into place.

Kieran Maguire believes the Whites could richly benefit.

Leeds generated a huge amount of revenue during the 2022/23 campaign, showcasing their potential.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire believes Leeds United could be a key beneficiary from a Premier League regulation change, making this claim to Football Insider.

Clubs that aren't competing in any UEFA competitions will be able to spend up to 85% of their revenue on transfer fees, wages and agent fees, with these changes helping to reform the top-flight Profit and Sustainability Rules.

This is likely to richly benefit some clubs, but it could end up being detrimental to others and those who don't end up generating as much revenue may be hampered by this rule change.

The likes of AFC Bournemouth and Luton Town may be negatively affected due to the fact both have smaller stadiums than quite a few others in the division, although ticket sales only make up a certain percentage of total revenue raised.

The Whites were thought to be the 27th highest revenue generator in world football during the 2022/23 season, with the likes of PSG, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and AC Milan all above the West Yorkshire side in this leaderboard.

2022/23 revenue generated (according to Deloitte) Team Revenue generated 26 Fulham €209.8m 27 Leeds United €207.8m 28 Crystal Palace €206.5m

Seven other non-UK teams, aside from those mentioned, are also above Leeds in this list and with this in mind, Leeds would comfortably be in the Premier League if the league standings in the English pyramid were based on revenue generated.

Kieran Maguire on Leeds United after Premier League regulation change

With Leeds so high up on the leaderboard and this rule change in mind, it's no surprise that Maguire believes Leeds could establish themselves as a solid top-flight outfit in the coming years.

He told Football Insider: "The implementation of the squad control cap is going to be very challenging for both clubs and the Premier League itself.

"It does effectively reinforce the existing gaps that operate within football. But for a club like Leeds, which has excellent commercial revenue and good matchday revenue, it could actually be an opportunity.

"They can cement the club as part of the middle class of the Premier League and then move towards becoming challengers if the club expands the stadium and moves on from there."

Leeds United can be excited after this rule change

Leeds have the potential to be a team that not only plays in the top flight, but can compete in the top half.

The right decisions need to be made for that to be the case though.

Take Brighton as an example. It could be argued that they aren't bigger than Leeds as a club in terms of stature, but brilliant decisions have allowed them to qualify for a European competition.

Decision-making at the top needs to be good if the Whites are to remain at the top level for a considerable period of time.

But even winning promotion isn't guaranteed, so the team on the pitch needs to be focusing very much on the short term, whilst those off it start to play for the long term.