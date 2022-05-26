Kieran Maguire hints at potential future Derby County supporter discontent following Chris Kirchner’s takeover

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire believes Derby County supporters may become restless if preferred bidder Chris Kirchner is only willing to spend a limited amount following a future return to the Championship, speaking to Derbyshire Live.

American businessman Kirchner is currently in the process of finalising a takeover deal for the relegated side, who will need a new owner to be confirmed sooner rather than later with the club still in administration at this stage.

This summer promises to be a busy one if he can get this takeover agreement over the line, with the Rams facing the prospect of losing some of their key players including Tom Lawrence and needing to bring in several players to fill the void left by others.

This will require heavy investment from Kirchner if Wayne Rooney is to receive the backing he wants, a reported non-negotiable for the Manchester United legend who is happy to continue at Pride Park if he gets sufficient support in his quest to rebuild.

However, it’s currently unclear what will happen in the long term with many peoples’ minds focused on their immediate future, especially with this takeover not yet being officially confirmed by the East Midlands outfit.

Maguire can see there being fan discontent in the future though if Kirchner wants to operate with a very small budget in the Championship if they are promoted in the coming years, with Wigan Athletic’s revival potentially providing them with hope of getting themselves back into the second tier.

But also looking at an alternative way they may react to low spending, Maguire said: “The way he’s [Kirchner] talking it is sort of Sunderland budget in League One and a Wycombe budget in the Championship.

“That’s when fans’ impatience starts to appear.

“But it could be that the fan base having been through the Mel Morris experience that they want a sustainable club as opposed to a club which is living beyond its means.”

The Verdict:

Maguire has hit the nail on the head with that final sentence.

Although Derby supporters will be ambitious, they have endured a terrible time over the past eight months and will crave stability more than success because the threat of liquidation was hanging over their heads.

That may still be a very small possibility, but thankfully, a deal looks as though it will be completed judging by Kirchner’s optimism and as long as he manages to get this takeover over the line, the American will have plenty of credit in the bank as the club’s saviour.

Considering the stature of the Rams though, there will be a point when the fanbase will want to be ambitious again as a former Premier League side. Over the next few years though, people will need to be realistic with Kirchner needing to follow a business plan, but also invest heavily at the same time to get the club back into a respectable condition.

This investment could mean they will be limited in what they can spend in future windows because of the EFL’s financial rules. And they won’t want to suffer more points deductions, so the fanbase is likely to be patient.

They do deserve success though after years of turmoil – and they can achieve success on a limited budget so this should be a real reason for optimism.