Kieran Maguire delivers verdict on key off-field Derby County figure

Football Finance expert Kieran Maguire has paid tribute to Derby County owner David Clowes for the work he has done at Pride Park.

Clowes, a Derbyshire based property developer, completed his takeover of the Rams back in the summer.

That move allowed the Rams to emerge from administration after a string of financial issues, that had caused them to suffer relegation from the Championship to League One.

With the club emerging from that perilous position however, a busy summer transfer window allowed the club to put together a squad under Clowes, capable of competing for promotion from the third-tier.

Derby are now doing that, with the Rams currently sat fifth in the League One table, eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places under manager Paul Warne, who has been brought to the club since the takeover.

Now it seems as though Maguire has been impressed by what he has seen from Clowes, since he arrived at Pride Park.

Speaking about what he has made of the new Derby owner since he completed that takeover, Maguire was quoted as telling the Price of Football Podcast: “The more I hear about David Clowes, the more impressed I am. He does seem a pretty honourable man from the people that I’ve spoken to, not only around the club, but in the world of football itself.”

The Verdict

This does feel like a very encouraging update for those of a Derby County persuasion.

After the tought times they have been through on and off the pitch in recent years, you do feel as though it is essential that the club have the right people overseeing it.

Judging by these comments from Maguire, it does feel as though Derby have certainly got that in the form of Clowes as their owner.

Indeed, that is being backed up by their efforts in the league this season, meaning there does seem to be reason for optimism around the club again.