Highlights Leicester City are facing a points deduction following an alleged breach of financial rules.

Kieran Maguire believes the alleged late submission of accounts could count against them when it comes to a deduction.

A sanction is unlikely to be applied this season.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire believes Leicester City could be set to face a big points deduction after being charged with allegedly failing to submit their accounts on time, speaking to Football Insider.

There were rumours that the Foxes would be charged by the Premier League with an alleged financial breach shortly before they were formally charged - and this charge has created uncertainty at the King Power Stadium.

The Midlands outfit look destined to face a sanction and a points deduction appears likely at this point.

What is currently not known is when the Independent Disciplinary Commission will meet to decide the Foxes' sanction, when exactly that sanction will be applied and the size of the club's punishment.

Sky Sports have reported that it's unlikely that the Foxes will be given this sanction this season, which is a boost for Enzo Maresca's side in their quest to secure a top-flight return.

Obviously, this isn't the best news for Leeds United and Ipswich Town who could benefit from a points deduction for Leicester this term, as well as Southampton, but Maresca's side's poor form could see them slip out of the top two regardless.

Kieran Maguire's Leicester City concern

With the Foxes also allegedly submitting their accounts late, Maguire fears the Foxes could face a fairly hefty points deduction.

He told Football Insider: "Leicester City have now been charged by a somewhat angry Premier League and they have tried to argue that they’re not a Premier League club.

Related Leicester City matches on TV in 2023/24 season We take a look at Leicester City’s upcoming fixtures set for live broadcast.

"It could mean that there is a big points deduction because one of the charges levelled by the Premier League is that they didn’t submit their accounts by the due date.

"Leicester’s argument is that they’re in the EFL, but there was a statement from the EFL which said otherwise.

"Now, it could now be that they were neither and we could be operating in some grey area here."

Leicester City need to avoid a heavy points deduction

Regardless of which division they are in next term, the Foxes must avoid a heavy points penalty.

If they are promoted to the top flight, a deduction before the season even starts would give them a mountain to climb in their quest to remain in the top tier for the long term.

Leicester's ambition, after winning the top-flight title not too long ago, will be to remain at the top level for as long as possible and potentially establish themselves as a side competing for Europe once again.

If they stay down, a deduction could hamper them as they look to secure promotion.

Not only is it a points disadvantage, but it would also be a big psychological blow and that isn't ideal for a side that desperately wants to be in the top tier in the next year or two.