Swindon Town owner Clem Morfuni has been given a striking-off notice in the latest issue since he took full control of the club in 2021.

This is according to Kieran Maguire, who highlighted the issue in a post on X after discovering it on Companies House.

Since taking over from former owner Lee Power, the Australian businessman has led the Robins down a troubling path. He has shown a complete lack of ambition in the transfer windows and has even violated EFL rules in a bid to wipe out the club’s debts.

This new development is just the latest in a series of errors and Morfuni's lack of professionalism is really inhibiting the club from moving forward.

Kieran Maguire clears Clem Morfuni error

As detailed above, the parent company of Swindon Town, Axis Football Investments Ltd has been given a striking-off notice.

This is essentially a formal notice that a business has been struck off the Companies House register. This typically occurs if a company is no longer trading, has failed to pay its debts, or has not filed its accounts on time.

Luckily for Swindon fans, Maguire believes it is the latter and that Morfuni and his accounting team simply haven't submitted the statutory paperwork on time. In his tweet, the finance expert described this oversight as a display of "incompetence/laziness, rather than anything more serious".

This will undoubtedly frustrate the County Ground faithful once again, with previous late payments resulting in a £2,000 fine and a transfer market restriction.

Swindon fans are at boiling point with Morfuni

Morfuni's turbulent tenure and disappointing league performance have sparked increasing fan dissatisfaction, leading to the formation of a peaceful protest group, 'Spirit of '69,' which is urging the Australian to sell the club.

Swindon Town league positioning (As of 17/02/25) Year League Position Points 2021-22 6th 77 2022-23 10th 61 2023-24 19th 54 2024-25* 17th 38

According to Maguire, he has placed the club in the shop window but is demanding £12 million for his departure. This seems an unlikely figure for a party to meet, so whether there is any opportunity for a sale in the near future remains unclear.

Protests are likely to continue and although things have improved on the pitch under Ian Holloway, the club is still in a state of disarray.

Speaking to Football League World's Robins pundit on Monday, Ciaran Daniel stated, "There is no way back for him," urging Morfuni to listen and sell the club as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, misguided ownership has become an all too common theme in the modern era of football and Swindon's tale is just one of several disappointing stories in the English pyramid.