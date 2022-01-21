Kieran Lee starts: The predicted Bolton Wanderers XI to face Shrewsbury on Saturday

Bolton haven’t been in the best form as of late but after a 2-0 victory over Ipswich in their last game, they will be desperate to extend that run of wins this weekend against Shrewsbury.

Ian Evatt’s side initially looked like potential play-off candidates at the beginning of the season but they have since dropped further and further down the League One table.

Shrewsbury themselves are only just above Bolton in the current standings, so a win here could help propel either side back up towards the top half of the division. Wanderers though will certainly be eager to ensure it is them, in order to halt this slide.

With the club chasing three points then, who looks likely to start for them this weekend?

It would be a surprise to see Bolton vary much from the side that beat Ipswich in their last game, especially with the club having no new injury issues.

Dion Charles hasn’t yet managed to bag for the club since his move but anyone who has watched the third tier this season knows what the forward is capable of. For that reason, he is likely to stay as the main striker, even if Oladapo Afolayan did manage to come on and score against the Tractor Boys.

The midfield has been one of the most solid aspects of the Wanderers’ side so far this season and with Kieran Lee continuing to be solid – and get on the scoresheet – he is likely to retain his place alongside Michael Jordan Williams and Aaron Morley.

At the back, James Trafford was sensational in goal against Ipswich and managed three saves and a clean sheet alongside the rest of his defence in that last tie. He was superb, as were his defensive teammates, so they should all be unchanged for this game.