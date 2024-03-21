Highlights Green thrives in his role as a nuisance between both penalty areas, using his energy and physicality effectively to support his teammates.

Switching to a 3-5-2 formation has allowed Green to excel as a midfielder, winning battles and dictating play in a way that benefits the team.

The decision on Green's contract extension will be influenced by his commitment, effectiveness in the current system, and the team's future plans at their playing level.

Battling central midfield man Kieran Green is quite a unique member of the Grimsby Town engine room, with his all-action attributes seeing him praised by some Mariners supporters, yet criticised by others. Though, when used correctly, he's a very useful part of David Artell's squad, something he's certainly shown over recent performances in a black and white shirt.

Green, signed on an initial two-year deal by previous Mariners boss Paul Hurst for an undisclosed fee from National League club Halifax Town in the summer of 2022 ahead of Grimsby's Football League return, has often found himself fluctuating in and out of the side during his stay at Blundell Park, as both Hurst and Artell have appreciated what he offers, yet struggled to find a way to integrate his skill-set into the first XI on a real consistent basis.

An energetic, hard-working player, Green doesn't necessarily suit the holding role of a defensive midfielder in today's game. Whilst always a willing character, the former Hartlepool Town academy graduate isn't particularly comfortable receiving the ball from his goalkeeper or defenders in tight areas under pressure. He's also not one for dictating play and picking out either the play-changing or intricate passes that are often required within the build-up.

Similarly, you're unlikely to see the best of Kieran Green in or around the opposition penalty area, creating or scoring a great number of goals. That's not his forte, not what he excels at, and not how he most benefits his teammates.

Some supporters have, perhaps, at times, struggled to see where the midfielder can fit into the side whilst keeping the balance right. However, recent games have shown just what role Green is best suited to, and his displays have very much been a key part of the Mariners' current good form.

Kieran Green's career path to date, as per Transfermarkt Season(s) Club 2014 - 2017 Hartlepool United 2014/15 (loan) Spennymoor Town 2016/17 (loan) Gateshead 2017/18 Gateshead 2018/19 Blyth Spartans 2019/20 York City 2020 - 2022 Halifax Town 2022 - Grimsby Town

Green is best described as a nuisance between both penalty areas, capable of covering ground relentlessly. While he may not be blessed technically by comparison to others, he certainly isn't found wanting in terms of energy, drive, endeavour and physicality. A good duel-winner who thrives at picking up 'second balls' - a hugely important part of the game at League Two level - the Stockton-on-Tees native has complimented his midfield partners superbly of late as he and his colleagues battle to stay in the EFL.

Mariners change to 3-5-2 system has suited Green

On the back of a poor start to 2024, with his side looking particularly fragile defensively, manager Artell and his staff decided on a formation shift to alleviate the issues. For the trip to Morecambe in late February, the Mariners switched to back three, allowing for wing-backs and a midfield-congesting three-man engine room; a set-up that has largely been used in subsequent matches.

This has suited Green down to the ground. It gives him the security of a disciplined holding midfielder - usually in the shape of Curtis Thompson - who rarely gets beyond the ball, allowing Green to be unrestricted in using his energy to get around the pitch and influence the game by winning physical battles, second balls and getting possession to the more creative players in better areas. The midfield blend is completed nicely by Gavan Holohan getting in and around the opposing penalty area, running beyond the forwards and into goalscoring positions, when the opportunity arises.

Green has started three of the last six matches, all with the Mariners starting in the 3-5-2 formation, and has looked very efficient, playing a key role in Artell's side picking up a point at Morecambe, Sutton United and Gillingham respectively. He's also come off the substitutes bench at vital times to stem the flow of second-half pressure in narrow, important victories over Forest Green Rovers and MK Dons. Alongside others, the midfielder has adapted well to the tactical changes and looks much more comfortable with what is required of him.

Decision to be made on midfielder at the end of the season

When joining from Halifax Town in 2022, Green signed a two-year deal, with the option of an additional year. As we approach the end of that initial two-year contract, the player, head coach, his staff, and the Mariners' hierarchy will soon be faced with the decision of whether to activate that extra year in the midfielder's contract. There are various factors to consider, not least which level the Mariners will be playing their football next season, the midfielder's future plans, along with how Artell looks to approach things in terms of style and set-up for the new campaign, and what is collectively decided is best for all parties.

However, Green will never be found lacking in terms of commitment and desire. An aggressive presence in the middle of the park, the Teesside native seems a popular member of the group and has clearly shown that when allowed to play his natural game in a suitable system, he can be a very effective player at this level.