West Brom tipped to move on expensive star this summer

Kevin Phillips has suggested that West Bromwich Albion could well look to move on Kieran Gibbs this summer window with his wages being a key factor behind that, as quoted by West Brom News.

The Albion are heading back to the Premier League and will be looking to add to their squad where they can in the coming weeks of the transfer window.

Like many clubs though, the spending is going to have to be thought about carefully given what has happened in recent months, and raising cash where they can will be key.

For Phillips, then, moving on Gibbs – who is now on £55k-a-week thanks to a promotion related clause – would make perfect sense.

The former striker thinks, though, it might be a Chinese club that ends up offering to take him on.

He said:

“It’s going to be difficult to sell him.

“I imagine the club will look to move him on because of the wages.

“Wages might be an issue for himself moving forward but you never know nowadays, he could go abroad somewhere.

“He could go somewhere like China or Dubai – somewhere they’ll have no issue paying his wages at this stage of his career.

“It will be interesting to see where he ends up.”

The Verdict

It does seem plausible that we’ll see Gibbs end his association with the Baggies this summer.

He’s been a good servant for the club but the cost of keeping him could well be too much for the club to foot in these current times.

Certainly, if someone comes in that can offer him those wages this summer, you’d not be shocked at all to see him move away from the Black Country before the deadline.