Kieran Dowell speaks out on key player at Norwich City

Norwich City have laid the foundations for a Championship promotion push with back-to-back home wins this week.

Kieran Dowell was heavily involved in both goals as the Canaries swept Millwall aside on Friday evening, alleviating some of the pressure off of Dean Smith’s shoulders.

Josh Sargent built on his goal in their win over Huddersfield Town in midweek with a brace against the Lions, and the 22-year-old’s work ethic was praised by Dowell after the final whistle.

Dowell explained why Sargent is so popular with the group when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “Maybe because he is American. It is his accent. Everyone always uses an American accent around him. He is just a great lad; works hard for the group.

“I think it is more the media side that builds that perception of him (that he is in a better place now). He has just kept his head down. He always works hard and he is a great finisher in training.

“Everyone here has the confidence that he will take his chances when he gets them.”

Dowell, along with Sargent, does seem a bit more comfortable at Championship level, and the former Everton man was influential as the Canaries demonstrated their attacking quality on Friday evening.

It will be interesting to see if Smith persists with Dowell, Sargent and Danel Sinani in the final third in the coming weeks.

The Verdict

It is a credit to Sargent’s character that he is able to take his team-mates’ impressions of his accent in a positive way, especially after enduring a difficult first 12 months in Norfolk.

The 22-year-old’s popularity will only increase if he continues to be the club’s main goal threat in the second tier, and if the supply from Sinani and Dowell continues to be as strong, there is no reason why Sargent cannot keep Teemu Pukki out of the side when the Finland international returns to full fitness.

Pukki is 32 and only has one year remaining on his deal at Norwich, therefore it is a huge positive in the club’s succession planning that Sargent has showcased his true ability in the last week or so.