Kieran Dowell has cited Birmingham City’s ambition as one reason why he made the switch from Rangers this January.

The 27-year-old has joined the League One side on loan until the rest of the season.

Dowell joined the Scottish side in the summer of 2023, and has made 24 league appearances in the year-and-a-half since.

The Blues will be hoping that his arrival will boost Chris Davies’ side in their bid to gain automatic promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Kieran Dowell - Rangers league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 12 (5) 2 (2) 2024-25 12 (2) 0 As of January 27th

Kieran Dowell opens up on Birmingham move

Dowell has cited both Davies and technical director Craig Gardner as influential figures in his decision to move to St. Andrew’s this month.

He believes that Birmingham could be a good fit for his preferred way of playing, and is looking forward to getting going with his new team.

"I am buzzing to get going, it has happened really fast but I spoke to Craig Gardner and Chris Davies and they are both so ambitious,” said Dowell, via the club’s official website.

“The lads here are absolutely flying at the moment and there is a really positive feel about the place.

"It is a good chance for me to come and play football, come and play for a team who like to dominate the ball.

“I have always thrived playing in teams that like to control the ball, and speaking to the Manager I was completely sold with the way he wants to play."

Birmingham City league position

Birmingham are top of the League One table, two points clear of second place Wycombe Wanderers.

The Blues also have two games in hand on their automatic promotion rivals, putting them in a comfortable position in the table.

Davies’ side also face competition from Wrexham in the bid to win the League One title, with the Red Dragons five points behind.

Next up for Birmingham is a clash against Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night in an 8pm kick-off.

Birmingham move could work out for Dowell

Dowell has struggled for form at Rangers and a move away from the club is a positive step in his career.

The move to Birmingham could prove a smart one at this stage of his career, as he could rebuild himself by helping the club gain promotion.

While he is taking a step down to League One, there’s every chance a positive six months with the Midlands outfit can have him competing at a higher level more consistently next season.

This is a big chance for Dowell and he has to take it by performing well and contributing important moments to Davies’ side.