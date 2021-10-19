Kieftenbeld starts: The predicted Millwall XI to face Sheffield United tonight

Millwall return to Championship action tomorrow as they face a tough task against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, looking to steal three points against all odds in South Yorkshire.

Their opponents have started the 2021/22 campaign in an underwhelming fashion, failing to win in any of their opening five league games of the season on their return to the Championship, having been relegated from the Premier League in May.

However, they are now seemingly back on track after a semi-promising September period and a late 2-1 victory over promotion candidates Stoke City at the weekend.

They may have lost against Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town at Bramall Lane, but their home form has been respectable this term and they will be hoping to build on this with a win against Gary Rowett’s side.

The London-based side currently sit in an underwhelming 14th position as things stand, with their attacking letting them down having only scored 11 goals in 12 league games this season, a record that’s nowhere near good enough if they want to secure another top-half finish at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

You could argue they may need to change their system to enjoy more success going forward, but against a side like Sheffield United who can rip teams apart as they did against Peterborough United last month, can Rowett really afford to mix things up for this tie?

We have selected our predicted lineup ahead of tonight’s clash at The Lane.

The answer to that question in the last section is probably a no from Rowett’s perspective. Taking a huge risk in switching things up against Slavisa Jokanovic’s men could backfire – and that’s why the Millwall boss may be cautious in staying with the same system and three centre-backs in defence.

Football League World writer Chris Gallagher identified Bartosz Bialkowski and Shaun Hutchinson as two of the most underrated players in the Championship – and many people would agree with that verdict.

Both start tonight, along with loanee Daniel Ballard who was very highly rated at Blackpool last term and Jake Cooper who is continuing to develop nicely at The Den as a talented centre-half.

Danny McNamara retains his usual spot on the right, but after seeing Murray Wallace going off at the weekend with an injury, the returning Scott Malone could potentially come in as his replacement if he’s deemed fit enough to play against the Blades.

The other change comes in midfield, with George Evans making way for Maikel Kieftenbeld. The former came off on Saturday afternoon and after such a disappointing display from the London-based side, something needs to change. Unfortunately for Evans, he’s the man to drop out with Kieftenbeld coming in as an experienced head.

Despite missing a penalty at the weekend, Jed Wallace starting again is a no brainer after recording eight goal contributions in 11 league displays so far this season, with many more still to come. There are no doubts about that.

Sheyi Ojo gets the nod again and as Rowett’s main forward, Benik Afobe is in line for another start at Bramall Lane. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Matt Smith come on at some point though to mix things up as a physical presence, especially if the game is tied towards the end of tonight’s match.