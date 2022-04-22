Kieftenbeld starts: The predicted Millwall XI to face Birmingham on Saturday

With just three games remaining in the Championship season, Millwall are on the cusp of potentially getting to the play-offs of the second tier for the first time in 20 years.

Gary Rowett’s side sit just one point outside the top six in seventh position, although Middlesbrough right now hold all the aces in-behind them with a game in-hand which could see the Teessiders leapfrog them into the top six.

All the Lions can do though is keep on winning like they did on Easter Monday against Hull City, and next up for them is a trip to Birmingham City, who are in dire form right now and most recently were hammered 6-1 on the road by Blackpool.

How is Rowett going to line his side up though? Let’s take a look.

It’s likely that there won’t be many changes from the side that was successful over the Tigers, but Rowett could opt to go more solid in the midfield.

That could mean a return to the starting 11 for ex-Birmingham man Maikel Kieftenbeld – the Dutchman who spent six years at St. Andrew’s.

The 31-year-old dropped to the bench for Monday’s win in favour of George Saville but the two could swap yet again here.

It’s hard to argue with any unenforced changes to the rest of the team though, however Scott Malone will miss out through injury which means he will need to be replaced.

Murray Wallace will likely make a rare appearance at wing-back after being a regular as a left-sided centre-back this season, and that will allow Shaun Hutchinson to come back into the side.

Hutchinson was a regular before spending time out on the sidelines, but he came off the bench for his first minutes in nearly two months against Hull and could be set for a start.

The big miss for Millwall though will be Jed Wallace, who has a groin injury and won’t make it to the Midlands this weekend – his future continues to be speculated on with Besiktas said to be closing in on an agreement for his services.