Highlights Kieffer Moore could leave AFC Bournemouth before the transfer deadline.

Cardiff City, Sunderland, and Ipswich Town have all been linked with a move for him.

Sunderland, in particular, could benefit from Moore's experience and proven goalscoring ability to improve their struggling striker department.

AFC Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore could depart the Vitality Stadium before tomorrow night's deadline, according to Wales Online.

There have been questions about the Wales international's future on the south coast for some time now, even during the previous window.

He initially joined the club during a very busy January 2022 window for the Cherries, with Scott Parker adding enough quality to his squad to guide them to the Premier League.

Although Moore has featured in the top flight, the presence of Dominic Solanke hasn't helped him in his quest to win as much game time as possible.

And considering his goalscoring record in the Championship with Cardiff City, there was always going to be lasting interest in him from second-tier teams.

The Bluebirds, who he previously played for before his switch to the Cherries, are one team that are believed to be keen on him.

Kieffer Moore's Goalscoring Record (League) Season Team Appearances Goals Assists 2018/19 Barnsley (League One) 31 17 3 2019/20 Wigan Athletic (Championship) 36 10 5 2020/21 Cardiff City (Championship) 42 20 2 2021/22 Cardiff City and AFC Bournemouth (Championship) 26 9 3 2022/23 AFC Bournemouth (Premier League) 27 4 0 2023/24 AFC Bournemouth (Premier League) 8 1 0

However, they aren't alone in their pursuit, with the Daily Mail reporting that Sunderland have kept tabs on the Welshman ahead of a potential move to the Stadium of Light.

Ipswich Town have also taken an interest in him.

Latest on Kieffer Moore's situation

Wales Online have reported that Moore is "edging closer" to an exit from Bournemouth.

Although it seemed like he would remain at the Vitality Stadium for parts of this month, the Cherries are now more open to letting him depart.

This stance works in Moore's favour, with the player keen to secure as much game time as possible as he looks to make a real impact at both a club and country level.

He is open to a move to Cardiff, but it remains to be seen whether the Bluebirds can put a package together that will satisfy Andoni Iraola's side.

Sunderland could be ideal destination for Kieffer Moore

It's clear that the Black Cats are in desperate need of a striker at the moment.

That seems to be the missing piece to their jigsaw with Leo Hjelde set to come in to address their full-back area.

Not only is he experienced, but he is also a proven goalscorer at this level which is a real plus for the Black Cats who need a proven goalscorer to come in.

A proven goalscorer could majorly help a struggling striker department, with the club needing to have an alternative scorer to Jack Clarke who has been excellent since making the permanent move to the Stadium of Light.

He's also a big presence, which means he will be able to operate up top on his own without any issues.

Moore has the required attributes to be a decent addition - but whether the Black Cats can get a deal over the line for him remains to be seen.