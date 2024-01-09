With the January transfer window now open, one player whose future has become the subject of much speculation, is Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore.

The Wales international has found time hard to come by for the Cherries this season, making just seven appearances in the Premier League, all of which have been as a substitute.

As a result, a number of Championship clubs now appear to be taking an interest in the 31-year-old, who could seemingly benefit from more game time in the second-half of this season.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the latest transfer news involving Kieffer Moore to have emerged recently, right here.

Sunderland leading Moore transfer race

It seems as though Moore will not be short of potential suitors this month, with journalist Darren Witcoop claiming up to seven Championship clubs are keen on the striker.

That list of sides is said to include Sunderland, Cardiff City, Ipswich Town, Norwich City and Leeds United, and it seems it may be the Black Cats in pole position to secure his services.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, it is Sunderland who currently lead the race to complete the signing of Moore, as they aim to add an experienced striker to their ranks, in what would be a deviation from their recent approach to attacking signings.

Indeed, it is claimed that Sunderland have moved strongly in an attempt to complete the signing of Moore, something they are apparently hopeful of doing quickly, amid that interest from elsewhere.

Current Championship Standings Position Team Played Goal Difference Points 2nd Ipswich Town 26 +15 55 4th Leeds United 26 +20 48 6th Sunderland 26 +8 40 9th Cardiff City 26 +1 37 13th Norwich City 26 0 35 As of 9th January 2024

Moore keen on Cardiff return

While Sunderland may currently be ahead in the race to sign Moore, it seems they may not have it all their own way in their attempts to sign the striker.

According to Witcoop, the player himself currently favours a return to his former club Cardiff, at some point this month.

Moore of course, previously spent a season-and-a-half with Cardiff between August 2020 and January 2022, during which time he scored 25 goals in 66 appearances in all competitions for the Bluebirds.

However, it is noted that while Moore's preference will influence any potential move, it will also have to be as part of a deal that suits Bournemouth as well, meaning it seems a return to the Welsh capital is still by no means guaranteed for the striker at this point.

Iraola hints at Bournemouth exit for Moore

It seems as though Bournemouth themselves may well be bracing for Moore's departure this month, judging by comments from manager Andoni Iraola.

When asked about the future of Moore, the Cherries boss admitted that the striker had been close to leaving the club in the summer, but those involved eventually decided on him remaining with the club.

The Spaniard went on to note that Moore will not have been playing as much as he wants to this season, but that Dominic Solanke's form has made it hard for him to earn a spot in the side.

Iraola also indicated that may mean the Wales international would be keen to leave in order to get more game time, and that if that is the case, the club would begin negotiations over a deal, suggesting Bournemouth are willing to let Moore, in the right circumstances.