Kieffer Moore to Wolves: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Cardiff City have made a brilliant start to the 2021/22 campaign and established themselves in the chase for the top six already.

There’s still a long way to go, however, and the last week of the summer transfer window could have an impact on how they fare as the season wears on.

One player they could lose is striker Kieffer Moore, who scored 20 times for the Bluebirds last season and has one already this term but has been linked with a move to Wolves.

We’ve examined what we know so far to investigate whether or not it is likely to happen…

What do we know so far?

Reports emerged yesterday morning that the Premier League club are interested in Moore and are lining up a £7 million bid for the forward.

It is said Wolves are keen to sign a new striker before the window closes while Cardiff are open to selling him due to financial issues.

Bluebirds boss Mick McCarthy confirmed after the win against Millwall on the weekend that the club were likely to consider a significant bid, should one come in.

Wales Online have since indicated that it would take an offer in excess of £10 million for the Championship club to consider parting ways with last season’s top scorer, who has just less than two years left on his current deal in the Welsh capital.

In terms of cover, Cardiff signed James Collins from Luton Town in the summer and do have Isaac Vassell, who has featured just three times since the start of the 2019/20 campaign due to injury.

Is it likely to happen?

It certainly seems there is a chance that Moore could swap Cardiff for Wolves before the summer window closes, which would mark a sensational rise for a 29-year-old that was playing non-league football five years ago.

The Bluebirds seem to be open to a sale as long as it is above £10 million, which is not too far above what reports are suggesting Wolves were considering for an opening bid.

If Moore is indeed the player they want, they now know what it takes to go out and get him.

The ball is very much in Wolves’ court.