Kieffer Moore to AFC Bournemouth: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Bournemouth’s fight for promotion might lead them to want to dip into the January transfer market in order to strengthen their bid for Premier League football.

One player linked with a move to the club is Cardiff City’s Kieffer Moore. The Wales international is reportedly going to be the target of a bid from the league leaders, with the Sun reporting that Cardiff value the player at £10 million.

This would be an explosive signing for the club to make mid-season so it will be interesting to see if this story has legs and if Bournemouth can get this deal over the line.

Here, we have decided to take a look at whether this would be a good move for Bournemouth while also analysing whether the striker will start for the Cherries and what he will offer for Scott Parker’s side.

Is it a good potential move?

This would be a big move for all parties involved.

The reported fee of £10 million is no joke and Bournemouth will want to be certain of a sure thing for that kind of money.

Dominic Solanke has been the focal point for all of Bournemouth’s attacks, having scored 18 goals in the league so far this season. The next highest is Philip Billing with seven from midfield.

Moore will offer an alternative option, which could be the difference between automatic promotion and a play-off place.

Would he start?

Moore will likely be a second choice option behind Solanke, who is Bournemouth’s most important player.

Moore’s scoring exploits with Cardiff City haven’t quite reached the same heights as Solanke.

At 29-years old this will be Moore’s last realistic chance at a step up to this level in the club game so he should be more than willing to accept being a second choice option.

What does he offer?

Moore offers bundles of experience.

As a Wales international, he can handle those high pressure moments that Bournemouth will face going into the second half of the season.

He has also scored plenty of goals in the Championship. He has struck five for Cardiff this season, who have struggled for good, consistent performances this campaign. Last year was much more successful and Moore bagged 20 goals as a result.

If he can get even half that amount of goals for Bournemouth in the second half of the season, which isn’t unreasonable to expect, then he could be their ticket back to the Premier League.