Kieffer Moore starts: The predicted Cardiff City XI to face Birmingham on Saturday

Cardiff suffered a narrow defeat to Sheffield United last time around in the Championship and they will want to bounce back to winning ways at the weekend.

The Bluebirds have looked much more lively under new boss Steve Morison and he will certainly be ready to get his side fired up again against Birmingham in pursuit of another three points.

They want to slowly start climbing their way up the Championship table and to start thinking about at least mid-table safety rather than a potential relegation scrap.

But who could get the nod to start this weekend in their efforts to try and pick up another victory?

There could be a few changes to the side that were beaten by Sheffield United but nothing wholesale from Steve Morison. The side didn’t look awful in defeat by any means, so a lot of the midfield should likely retain their place, as could the wingers.

The changes here come both in the centre of defence and the centre of attack. Sean Morrison was handed a red card in his last outing, so he won’t be available for this tie. Luckily, the Bluebirds have a ready made replacement available to step in with Aden Flint. The centre-back is not only a threat from set-pieces but is solid at the back to boot and could easily fill in.

Upfront, James Collins has not done a bad job either but Kieffer Moore is a superb player at this level and if he is available to start then he should certainly be getting on the pitch from the outset.

He always tends to be a handful for the opposition, so pairing him alongside the two wingers here could be the recipe for success against Birmingham.