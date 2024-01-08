Highlights Kieffer Moore is likely to move to Leeds due to their ability to offer him the highest wages, thanks to their Premier League and parachute payment history.

Other clubs, such as West Brom and Sunderland, may be interested in Moore, but they cannot match Leeds' financial offer.

Ipswich would struggle to meet Moore's wage demands unless Bournemouth agrees to pay the majority of his salary, making Leeds the favorites if money is the deciding factor.

Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore is reportedly being courted by a number of clubs this month, with a move away from the Premier League likely for the Wales striker.

The target man joined Bournemouth from Cardiff City in 2022 in a deal worth up to £5 million, after scoring 20 goals in his debut season at the Cardiff City Stadium.

However, the Bournemouth striker has struggled to find time on the pitch this season, and is reportedly on the move in January on a loan deal.

A number of clubs have been rumoured to be interested in Moore, as a move back down the Championship looks likely. The Wales international has reportedly drawn interest from Cardiff, West Brom, Leeds United and Ipswich Town, although it is Leeds who may be the favoured club by Moore this January.

Kieffer Moore could choose Leeds as best financial move

Moore seems likely to move to Leeds this season due to them being able to offer the best deal for the striker.

Alan Nixon reported that while Sunderland are reportedly the frontrunners to sign Moore, the Wales international is likely to follow the best deal for himself, which includes the highest wages possible for the 31-year-old.

This puts Leeds in an ideal position, as they have the highest wage budget of the teams interested in Moore. Due to their two years in the Premier League and the parachute payments from their relegation last season, they have more money to sign players than most teams in the Championship.

With the fourth-highest wage budget in the league, according to Capology, Leeds would be most likely to be able to match Moore's wages. He is reportedly earning £40,000 per week with the Cherries, a salary that would put him among the highest earnest in the division if he moves to the EFL.

Other clubs are interested but can't match Leeds offer

While Leeds seem likely to be able to pay Moore's large wages, it doesn't seem like other clubs can match his demands for a January transfer.

West Brom would arguably be the best fit tactically for Moore, as their more direct and physical style of play would certainly suit the target man. However, their current financial issues are becoming an issue for the club, and adding an extra £40,000 to the wage bill would not be the best thing for the club at this moment.

Meanwhile, Nixon claims that Sunderland are the favourites to sign the striker, but wages once again become an issue. The club have a strict wage structure after the issues the club faced after back-to-back relegations from the Premier League, and are focusing on a more sustainable way to run the club.

This season's top scorer Jack Clarke is the highest-paid player in the team, but is still on a wage of less than £20,000. Smashing the wage structure to bring in Moore could so discontent in the squad, and end up making them weaker in the long run.

Nixon also reported that Ipswich don't want to pay more than £15,000 per week on a new striker in January, so they would struggle to match Moore's wages unless Bournemouth agreed to pay the majority of his salary.

Given that Leeds are able to pay for the whole thing, you have to think they would be favourites if Moore and Bournemouth do follow the money.