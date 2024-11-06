This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After a summer of upheaval at Bramall Lane, Sheffield United have adapted excellently upon their return to the EFL.

After a single season in the spotlight of the top flight, the Blades have hit the ground running back in the Championship, despite the departures of a number of high-profile stars from the Steel City.

The likes of Oliver Norwood, George Baldock and Chris Basham all left the club, as well as frontman Oli McBurnie, who made the move to Spain to join La Liga side Las Palmas.

WIth just two defeats so far this season, United are showing no signs of missing their former striker, and we asked Jimmy from Blades Ramble if there were any regrets about the 28-year-old’s summer departure.

Sheffield United made Oli McBurnie upgrade after summer departure

While McBurnie and a number of teammates left Bramall Lane in the summer, Chris Wilder has recruited well to replace the outgoing players, with Kieffer Moore the new man to lead the line for the Blades.

A lack of goals would have caused a number of United fans to seethe at their forward, with a return of 26 league goals from 2014 to 2019 used as a stick to beat him with, after his big-money move from Swansea City.

But across his five years with the club, McBurnie proved himself to be a constant menace to many an opposing backline, with his tenacious attitude rubbing plenty of defenders up the wrong way, while his holdup play expertly brought others into the action.

But with his time disappearing out of the rearview mirror, Jimmy believes his side’s summer business has only improved their attacking output, with Moore an upgrade in the final third.

When asked if the Blades miss their former forward, he said: “Oli McBurnie is a bit Marmite to be honest; a lot of fans absolutely adored him, and other fans thought he was overrated, or couldn’t see what he gave to us.

Oli McBurnie's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.28 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.37 Shots 2.18 Assists 0.21 Expected assists (xAG) 0.14 npxG + xAG 0.51 Shot-creating actions 2.04

“There were different times when I fell on both sides of that argument, and I don’t think the £20 million fee helped him at all, and I do think Kieffer Moore is better as an all-round player.

“Having said that, if he was an option on our bench right now, or even if he was there to mix it up when we are rotating players, I think he would work really well in a two with Kieffer Moore.

“I think Oli McBurnie is underrated in how he controls the ball and how he protects the ball, but if it is a case of if he is missed because we need him to lead the line, then no, he is not.

“He would not be our number one striker at the moment.”

Kieffer Moore makes Sheffield United impact after AFC Bournemouth move

While he may only have two goals to his name in the Championship this season, Moore has proven his worth to his new employers, having signed a three-year deal with the club in the summer.

With his ability to hold the ball up and bring others into play, the Welshman is proving to be focal point for the Blades attack so far this season, with his linkup play with his teammates contributing to their prowess in front of goal.

Strikes against Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City have also shown his clinical nature when given a chance in front of goal, something which has been seen on a regular basis in the Championship during his career, such as in the second-half of last season with Ipswich Town.

Only Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (57) can top him for touches in the opposition penalty area (53) this season for the Blades, which proves just where he likes to do his business, while no teammate comes close to the 64 aerial duels he has won in the Championship in the current campaign.

In fact, Moore is only topped by QPR's Jimmy Dunne and Watford's Matty Pollock in the whole division in terms of battles in the air, with all the other players in the top ten being defenders, which shows just how crucial he is in keeping up his side's momentum when going forward.

How Oli McBurnie is performing after summer move to Las Palmas

Since signing a three-year deal with the Canary Islands club, it will come as no surprise to Blades fans that McBurnie is yet to get himself on the score sheet in his new surroundings.

Such is the manner of his style of play, the Scot has set up three goals for his teammates, including Alberto Moleiro’s opener in a 1-1 draw with behemoths Real Madrid back in August.

The striker has been reduced to substitute appearances of late, and came off the bench in momentous victory over Valencia at Mestalla, as well as a 1-0 success on home turf against Girona.

As Jimmy suggests, the Blades would have likely benefited from McBurnie’s presence in the squad for the current campaign, but in terms of leading the line on a regular basis, they have more than adequately replaced him with Moore, who continues to have a massive impact on his side’s performances week after week.